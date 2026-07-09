For over a decade, India’s e-commerce story revolved around one question: who would ultimately win — Amazon or Flipkart? The answer, however, turned out to be neither. Instead of eliminating each other, both became significantly larger because the market itself expanded. Between FY16 and FY25, Amazon India’s marketplace revenues grew from roughly Rs 2,300 crore to over Rs 30,000 crore, while Flipkart’s marketplace revenues increased from about Rs 2,000 crore to over Rs 20,000 crore. Amazon has also invested close to $40 billion in India over the past 15 years across its businesses. Despite years of investments, aggressive discounting, and sustained losses to acquire customers, neither platform displaced the other.

That experience offers a key framework for evaluating India’s next retail debate: can Blinkit coexist with Amazon and Flipkart? The answer increasingly seems to be yes.

India has entered a second digital retail S-curve. The first phase digitised shopping by moving consumers from physical stores to online marketplaces. The second is digitising immediacy by shifting consumers from planned online shopping to on-demand commerce. Consumers are no longer deciding whether to shop online; they are deciding how quickly they expect products to arrive.

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The strongest validation of this shift is not Blinkit’s growth but the response of incumbents. Amazon Now and Flipkart Minutes show that companies which spent over 15 years building India’s e-commerce infrastructure now believe instant fulfilment is becoming an essential part of digital retail. Large incumbents rarely commit capital to new formats unless they believe consumer behaviour has fundamentally changed.

More importantly, the structural trend extends beyond quick commerce itself. What is changing is consumer perception of acceptable delivery time. Indian shoppers have moved from waiting a week for deliveries to expecting products in two days, then the same day and increasingly within minutes. This is more than a logistics improvement — it is habit formation. Behavioural shifts driven by convenience are rarely reversible because consumers quickly recalibrate their expectations. Just as streaming permanently changed how people consumed entertainment and digital payments transformed how India transacted, quick commerce is redefining what consumers consider an acceptable waiting time.

Q-commerce is also no longer just a grocery business. Beauty and personal care, healthcare, electronics accessories, home essentials, stationery, toys, and gifting are becoming meaningful contributors. The model is creating new consumption occasions rather than merely shifting demand. Consumers increasingly purchase products because they can receive them within minutes. That expands the overall addressable market instead of simply redistributing market share.

Unlike the first generation of Indian e-commerce, where growth relied heavily on discount-led customer acquisition, q-commerce demonstrates improving unit economics. Contribution margins continue to strengthen, ad revenues are scaling rapidly, average order values are improving, and leading platforms have articulated a clear path to sustainable profitability. Retail media further strengthens the model. Higher shopping frequency generates richer first-party consumer data, improving ad monetisation while creating a cycle in which better economics fund investments in customer experience. The next phase of growth is likely to come from beyond our largest metros. As dark-store density improves and fulfilment economics turn more favourable, q-commerce is likely to expand rapidly across India’s next wave of consuming cities.

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Large digital retail markets rarely become monopolies. The US supports Amazon alongside Walmart and specialised retailers. China continues to sustain multiple scaled digital commerce platforms, while Southeast Asia has evolved with many leading players. India is likely to follow a similar trajectory, with Amazon leading premium commerce, Flipkart retaining strength in value and fashion, Meesho serving Bharat consumers, and Blinkit leading in high-frequency, convenience-led retail.

The key takeaway for investors is that q-commerce shouldn’t be viewed as a subset of e-commerce or merely another grocery format. It represents the next structural phase of India’s digital retail evolution. The first decade of e-commerce digitised shopping; the next will digitise immediacy. The eventual winners may not be those offering the deepest discounts, but those that save consumers their scarcest resource: time.

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.