News NOOSE: Media Policy for J&K may end up breeding trust deficit between people and govt

And, the government recognises that, with the Media Policy-2020 talking of “de-empanelment” of media concerns for receiving government advertisements for “anti-national” activities/content and “fake news”.

The Media Policy-2020 for Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) bases itself on some problematic premises. To be sure, there is talk in the 53-page document of the media being a tool for the government to hear the people’s grievances, but J&K is not your usual playing field. And, the government recognises that, with the Media Policy-2020 talking of “de-empanelment” of media concerns for receiving government advertisements for “anti-national” activities/content and “fake news”.

Government officials will be deciding on these issues; though the terms of reference for monitoring are not yet out, given the propensity of governments to conflate themselves with the nation, and therefore, view any disagreement, no matter how legitimate, as “anti-national”, the Centre may brook no dissent with its political direction and policies—indeed, anything other than the official line surely will be viewed in poorly by the mandarins?

Also deeply worrying, the Media Policy talks not just about de-empanelment, but also proceedings under the law, and envisages a way for “suitable coordination and information sharing” with security agencies on the issue of fake news. It is not clear what that means yet, but, going by the fraught history of relations between Kashmiris, whether they are members of the press or not, and security personnel, a provision like this was unwarranted. If the government decides that news that shows it in poor light is “fake”, chances of trust deficit between the media, and by extension, the ordinary people, and the government increase.