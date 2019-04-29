Netflix and video-streaming may be lowering subscribers’ sex drive

NetflixAndChill\u2014when you or your \u201cbae\u201d wanted an amorous time at home\u2014is dead. Because, now Netflix is \u201cchill\u201d. In fact, a Wall Street Journal report says that many young Americans call it the new birth control. Because on-demand video streaming beats sex. A 2017 paper revealed that Americans were having lesser sex than they did three decades ago, and one possible reason is video-streaming. Of course, that is one of the many theories demographers are looking at to explain why the fertility rate in the US is at a record-low. It may be because American women are joining the workforce in larger numbers than ever before and are pushing maternity until it is too late or junking the option all together, or because lifestyle diseases are causing infertility among both men and women, or falling teenage pregnancy levels. But, the anecdotal evidence shows Netflix, Hulu are perhaps more charming than the man\/woman\/the person subscribing to non-binary gender identification by the average American\u2019s side. Also read:\u00a0Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone Idea offer range of best data plans. Check which is best for you While TV was a distraction before, scheduled programming was nowhere as powerful as video-streaming. There were ad-breaks, episodes and seasons that gave partners the chance to flirt, but now episodes can be watched back-to-back, without pesky ads\u2014binge-watching. Every fourth person in a survey conducted in March had refused intimacy in favour of binge-watching in the preceding six months\u2014younger people were more likely to do this, with 36% in the 18-38 age group choosing Netflix over Chill. Netflix, though, pleads innocent in the matter. Despite the company being quite clear about taking over each second of its subscribers\u2019 free time, it insists it can\u2019t really be blamed, even a bit, for falling fertility since the average subscribing household only streams up to two hours of content everyday, not too different from TV watching, or recreational sports.