By Lulu Raghavan

Being asked to sit on the Cannes Lions Design jury is one of those moments you don’t take lightly. It’s both a privilege and a responsibility. My commitment is to bring the same rigour to judging every entry that the team behind them brought to making it and to carry the learnings back to clients and colleagues who couldn’t be in the room.

The shortlisting phase was virtual. The in-person jury deliberations in Cannes will take place this week. To be honest, virtual judging was a lonely process. What I missed the most was the debate. When you hear a diverse set of voices interrogating a piece of work, your own judgement evolves and sometimes even shifts entirely.

Sitting along with a screen, you’re working with your instincts, which aren’t always enough. And the results cited in the entries? They always seem a little generous. It’s hard to scrutinise effectiveness claims when you’re working alone. But the work itself? Some of it has made me stop in my tracks. Two pieces have stayed with me.

The first is Infinite Sari, a petition campaign by Red Dot Foundation addressing marital rape in India. What stopped me wasn’t just the boldness of the subject but the sheer craft poured into making a standout statement with the handcrafted and painstakingly embroidered unique sari.

Many people worked very hard to make sure the idea didn’t just exist but landed. The sari holds so much meaning in Indian life – womanhood, tradition, belonging. To use that symbolism to speak about something this urgent and long silences, without tipping into sensationalism, is design doing what it does best.

The second is The Periodic Fable by The Ordinary. This is a campaign that reimagines the scientific periodic table, replacing chemical elements with 49 beauty industry buzzwords like ‘miracle’, ‘age-defying’, ‘medical grade’ to name a few.

In India, where categories like protein feature brands make claim that range from optimistic to misleading, this kind of design-led storytelling feels overdue. We need more brands willing to educate, not just sell. I’d rather not comment on India’s results before the week plays out.

What I will say is this: I’d love to see more entries from India’s big brands. The creative community has the talent. We just need our clients’ ambition to match it. The boldest work in this jury came from brands willing to take a real position. That’s a brief, not just a budget!

Cannes has a dazzling speaker lineup, and I’m attending with an open mind rather than a fixed agenda. My goal is simple: to be surprised by every session I attend and to represent Landor and WPP by being a champion of creativity that drives growth.

I’m looking forward to meeting lots of new people – after all, the best conversations at festivals like this rarely happen on stage but at the edges, in the arguments that break out when strong opinions meet. That’s what I’ve been missing in the virtual shortlisting. I’m ready for the room and for the Croisette!

The writer is President APAC, WPP Brand and Design

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.