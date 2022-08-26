Need for a bitter pill

The allegations against Micro Labs about the company bribing doctors to prescribe its branded paracetamol offering, Dolo, as part of the first line of Covid-19 management merely revives an old ailment: an exploitative pharma-medico nexus. The claims of malfeasance by the company will need to be tested at the appropriate forums—at present, there are no official charges of bribery/malpractice against the company. But, it is quite clear that the existing regulations have been ineffective when it comes to stricter scrutiny and control of this nexus. Indeed, even attention from the highest levels on this chronic malaise—the prime minister had raised the issue in 2018, in the context of doctors shying away from prescribing cheaper generics—has yielded no cure. A 2019 report by Support for Advocacy and Training to Health (SATHI), a non-government organisation, found that just 10-20% of doctors followed the provisions of the Medical Commission of India (Professional Conduct, Etiquette and Ethics) Regulations laid down in 2016, which discourage accepting commissions from pharmaceutical companies. This, despite several punitive measures ranging from censure to suspension from national/state medical registers for three months to over a year.

With the mandatory MCI regulations so blatantly violated, voluntary codes like the Uniform Code for Pharmaceutical Marketing Practices (UCPMP), in effect since 2015, are thoroughly ignored. Bear in mind that the MCI regulations and the UCPMP have complimentary provisions on prohibiting bribing of doctors. The SATHI report noted while pharmaceutical companies have adopted ‘innovative’ ways of bribing—from e-retail vouchers to car-loan EMIs—there is “no hesitation” from the pharma companies in roping in even Ayurveda and homoeopathy practitioners to promote their allopathy offerings. What’s worse, medical representatives—pharma-companies’ foot-soldiers for drug promotion among the medical fraternity—had little to no knowledge of the regulatory codes, voluntary or otherwise. With their training shortened from a few months to barely a week, it is very likely compliance training would have been given the short shrift. The rampant bribing of doctors has of course led to patients bearing unduly high costs of treatment, and even facing risks to life/health/efficacy of treatment. India still sees high out-of-pocket health expenditure. While the National Health Accounts data shows this has fallen to just under 50% of total health expenditure from 60%-plus between 2014 and 2018, the pandemic is likely to have pushed this up again. Every instance of pharma companies and doctors colluding to prescribe drugs that may have cheaper alternatives needs to be seen against this backdrop.

The regulatory landscape needs a relook if the government intends to break the unholy nexus. To start with, the specification of what constitute considerations in exchange of promoting drugs, as listed in the MCI regulations and UCPMP, is far from comprehensive. While it is very difficult to pre-empt every manner in which such considerations are paid, more broad-sweep categorisation—with the necessary qualifiers to prevent abuse—are necessary. But even this will have little effect if the UCPMP remains merely a voluntary obligation. A public interest litigation filed by the Federation of Medical and Sales Representatives Association had, earlier this year, sought to make pharma companies criminally liable for giving inducements to doctors. It is perhaps time that the Centre gave this a serious thought. Laws may not change people’s minds, but they usually act as a strong deterrent.