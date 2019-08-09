NBFC crisis: How financial institution can mitigate default

Current liabilities grew three times from 2013-14 to 2017-18 (CAGR of 33.06%), outstripping current assets’ growth rate.

By Kushankur Dey

For over a a year, systemically important NBFCs have been under distress—liquidity crunch, credit default—and have sought regulatory oversight of RBI. For example, DHFL, which defaulted on interest payments of Rs 850 crore on non-convertible debentures and could not repay 60% of Rs 375 crore unsecured commercial papers; commercial banks’ exposure to DHFL is more than 40% of total outstanding. Can we understand the criticality of Basel III accord, with DHFL as a case in point? This can help other NBFCs operating in the housing market improve their performance or mitigate default.

Since 2014-15, the housing market has been illiquid, though government schemes on affordable housing for economically weaker sections have gained traction. From DHFL balance sheet and P&L statements for 2013-14 to 2017-18 period, it is evident that average liquidity or current ratio is about 0.20, i.e. current assets are only 20% of current liabilities, much below the NBFCs/FIs benchmark. In estimation, high-quality liquid assets are taken relative to net cash flows. DHFL’s loan portfolio of balance sheets for five years has grown from Rs 41,235 crore in 2013-14 to Rs 96,005 crore in 2017-18 (23.6% CAGR), while cash balances and accounts receivables grew from Rs 1,061 crore to Rs 2,512 crore (24.05% CAGR). On the other hand, current liabilities grew three times from 2013-14 to 2017-18 (CAGR of 33.06%), outstripping current assets’ growth rate. Loan portfolio has a higher magnitude relative to cash balances and accounts receivables in absolute value, and relatively low cash balances and accounts receivables failed to meet an increase in short-term obligations or current liabilities. So, net working capital gap widens for external financing.

Second, as per Basel III, banks/FIs’ leverage ratio should be at least 3% in tier-1 capital of total assets. From DHFL financial statements, we find the average leverage ratio of 9.74%, which is above the housing finance industry benchmark. It implies that DHFL’s tier-1 capital accounts for 10% of its total assets for reported years. However, debt-to-asset ratio is 90%; it indicates an excessive leverage in the capital structure mix. It is interesting to note that DHFL has increased its unsecured borrowings as compared to secured ones due to downgrading of its credit worthiness.

Third, in the case of DHFL, risk weighed assets primarily comprise of housing/mortgage loans that bear 75% of risk weight and investments that receive 100% of risk weight as per Basel III. So, average capital to risk weighted assets ratio (CRAR) stands at 10.7%, which is about 2% above the NBFCs/FIs benchmark, but falls short of combined CRAR for systemically important FIs, which is 22-23%.

Fourth, DHFL’s average net interest margin (NIM) is 0.028%, which is astoundingly low. Interest earned on loans and advances does not cover up burden of interest expenses on borrowed funds that poses a threat to DHFL’s survival.

Fifth, DHFL’s loan loss reserve ratio ranges from 0.09 to 0.13—that provision is 9-13% of common equity that is unlikely to be acceptable as the loan tenure is 20-30 years on average and the expected loan loss could potentially be high as compared to short-tenured consumption loans.

Sixth, valuation is important in the wake of the NBFC crisis to capture the impact of market sentiment on their stock and earnings. For example, earnings per share (EPS) of DHFL in the last five years has fluctuated from Rs 41.19 in 2013-14, Rs 42.65 in 2014-15, Rs 24.99 in 2015-16, Rs 92.49 in 2016-17, and Rs 37.37 in 2017-18. Volatility in EPS growth rate reflects uncertainties in housing finance business.

What lessons can we learn? Is Basel III accord indispensable for NBFCs/HFCs? Can RBI’s liquidity risk management framework act as ex post saviour to sagging NBFCs-HFCs?

Like DHFL, many can default or be bankrupt in the near-term and would seek attention of RBI’s prudential framework for resolution of stressed assets. However, as a proactive measure, liquidity risk management framework issued by RBI in 2016 must be adopted by too-big NBFCs to prevent their fall. For example, granular maturity buckets and tolerance limits can help reduce net cumulative negative mismatches in cash outflows of maturing loan portfolios. The measurement of structural and dynamic liquidity through a ‘stock’ approach should also be utilised.

NBFCs need to adopt liquidity risk management monitoring tools or metrics to find out strains in liquidity position and maintain at least 60% of high-quality liquid assets relative to net cash flows from April 1, 2020 onwards.

In conclusion, systemically important NBFCs-HFCs can figure out the demand-supply gap in housing market and ascertain the net stable funding ratio before additional lending to the real estate market. They need to clean up their loan books through appropriate asset transformation measures.

(The author teaches Finance at IIM Bodh Gaya. Views are personal)