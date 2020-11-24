National Sports Education Board should help India realise its sporting potential

NSEB provides an opportunity to nurture sporting talent while allowing students a back up in the form of elementary education in mainline subjects.

The ministry of sports and youth affairs has readied a blueprint for a National Sports Education Board (NSEB), announced under the Khelo India scheme in the FY20 budget. The proposed NSEB will offer sports-related subjects apart from the regular curriculum. For instance, a student can take up a combination of political science, economics, English and any two subjects related to sports. The sports-related subjects will be announced by the NSEB once it is up.

This is undoubtedly a strong initiative to foster the growth of sports in the country. The ministry’s expert panel studied similar models in Russia and Germany—global leaders in marrying sports with education, with stellar showing in international competitive sporting events. The Board will offer deferred exams and flexibility in course and curriculum. A student will be able to appear for the X and XII examinations with sports-related subjects. As for the schools, they can either exclusively opt for the NSEB or have it alongside other boards.

However, the ministry panel also flags some concerns—lack of infrastructure in school and financial constraints to retro-fit such schools—which need to be addressed by the government. Given a nation like India, whose potential in sports clearly hasn’t been tapped fully, an NSEB provides an opportunity to nurture sporting talent while allowing students a back up in the form of elementary education in mainline subjects that provides the foundation for regular employment if their sporting career doesn’t take off.