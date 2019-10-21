Nanny state: UP’s mobile ban in colleges/universities does more harm than good

What the UP government seems to forget is that, in the digital world, connectedness has distinct gains for education, just as it has for governance.

Students and teachers in Uttar Pradesh’s universities are no longer allowed to carry mobile phones inside the premises of colleges/universities. The directorate of higher education of the Yogi Adityanath-led government, as per an IANS report carried by The Hindustan Times, has said that the ban will foster a “better teaching environment for students”. It is difficult to see the basis of the belief, and, indeed, any merit in the government’s decree. The Uttar Pradesh government had earlier banned mobile phones in the chief minister’s official meetings, including Cabinet meetings, on the grounds that messaging apps were posing a distraction. The fact that messaging apps, and other internet enabled functions serve the core needs of many government functions, from maintenance of law & order to mounting disaster relief, seems to have been lost on the state leadership.

What the UP government seems to forget is that, in the digital world, connectedness has distinct gains for education, just as it has for governance. Internet offers students access to supplementary educational material that can bridge the deficits plaguing classroom teaching, especially in a state like UP. Indeed, the Kerala High Court recently ruled that the right to access internet is core to the right of persons to education. Invalidating the expulsion of a student from a girls hostel for violating a mobile phone ban, the Kerala HC stated that “the usage of mobile phones in order to enable the students to have access to internet will only enhance the opportunities of students to acquire knowledge from all available sources based on which they can achieve excellence and enhance quality and standard of education.” More important, it is rather ironic that adults who may be trusted to exercise the right to vote, and choose able leadership can’t be trusted to use phones in a judicious manner.