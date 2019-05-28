Muzzling media: Kumaraswamy’s gag law proposal is a inimical to dissent and democracy

New Delhi | Published: May 28, 2019 3:39:47 AM

Kumaraswamy’s planned curbs will interfere with the fair functioning of the media and are an assault on press freedom.

Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy has threatened to bring a law to “control” the media, especially the electronic media, to curb “irresponsible reporting”. It would sound as though the chief minister intends to crack down on fake news in a post-truth world. But Kumaraswamy has no such lofty motivations. In fact, as per news reports, he was peeved over a satirical portrayal of his family’s political prospects—indeed, he complained that the media was treating politicians “like jokers”, though his threat to bring a gag-law was couched in a sharp attack on the “lack of ethics” in the media and “airing of false reports”. But Kumaraswamy mirrors his West Bengal counterpart, Mamata Banwerjee, in brooking no lampooning or dissent; earlier, he had asked the police to probe social media accounts critical of his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy’s candidature from Mandya.

Kumaraswamy’s planned curbs will interfere with the fair functioning of the media and are an assault on press freedom. And, while free speech is protected as a right under Article 19(a), cracking down on the fourth estate, which is expected to speak truth to power, means muzzling the watchdog. If the media can’t be the political class’s constant critic, then it is difficult to get the latter to act in the interest of justice. That a Jawaharlal Nehru could take in his stride Shankar’s cartoon that depicted him naked, waif-like leader waiting for the mercy of the developed nations is indeed a telling commentary on how thin-skinned the likes of Kumaraswamy and Banerjee are. The Karnataka chief minister had earlier called for a separate room in the Vidhan Soudha for journalists to meet government functionaries, a move that was seen by many as an attempt to restrict the movement of journalists within the Assembly complex and perhaps even make monitoring of meetings easier—this would have had a chilling effect on not just free and fair reporting, but also on whistleblowing. Kumaraswamy must draw the right lessons from the past. The outgoing Union government had to rescind its order to gag the media on the pretext of ‘fake news’. While the states have used various laws, including the sedition law and the draconian NSA law, against criticism and satire, Kumaraswamy’s proposal will be inimical to both dissent and democracy.

