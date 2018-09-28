Mutual Funds: AMCs will have to pass on expense ratio cuts

SEBI has indicated that it is unhappy about the spends incurred to sponsor overseas trips to distributors as a part of their rewards programme and AMCs will likely cut this expenditure going forward, which can save 1-2bps in cost.

While the total expense ratio (TER) cuts look very large, AMCs will be looking to pass on most of the cuts to the distributors and resulting impacts on stocks will be limited and certain cost saving measures can net off the impact. Having said that, the cut is too large and passing it to distributors will not be an easy task, especially on incremental flows.

Over the past 3-4 years, the payouts to the distributors were increased materially and, to that extent, a large part of the hit can still be passed on, but size has permanently become a constraint now, both from an out-performance perspective and a payout perspective, which can impact market shares.

It is still too early to judge what extent this hit can be passed on, we think that 1) a sudden cut in profitability, 2) uncertainty around flows and 3) restriction on sizes through TER cuts, will lead to depressed multiples in the near term. Having said that, the product might get even more cost-effective.

Prima facie, TER cuts look large, especially for the large AMCs with a higher equity mix, but for smaller AMCs, this cut could mean their entire profitability getting wiped out in case they don’t pass on its impact, given weaker profitability. For HDFC AMC, the impact is around 23bps on its equity portfolio and, for RNAM, the impact is closer to 10-12bps.

While the impact looks large, AMCs such as SBI AMC (unlisted) and UTI AMC (unlisted) have also been looking to pass on the entire hit to distributors. Larger AMCs are looking to pass on 80-90% of the hit to the distributors, which means that the PAT impact may not be as large but, on incremental flow, they may have to absorb a larger impact which will lead to some erosion in incremental profitability. With this impact, only the larger AMCs will remain profitable and the smaller AMCs, which turned profitable in the past 3-4 years, will move back into losses.

Over the past 3-4 years, distributors had seen payouts increasing from 40-50% to beyond 60%, and even higher, for large distributors. If these AMCs pass on 80-90% of the cuts to the distributors, they will move back to 40-50% payouts, as was the case 3-4 years back and, hence, AMCs will still be able to pass it on.

However, distributors focus a lot on incremental payouts and, hence, while on stock, AMCs may choose to pass on 80-90% of the TER cuts, on flow, they may be able to pass on only 50% of the cuts and will have to absorb a larger share of the cuts. For HDFC AMC, the impact on stock will be just 1-2bps as, except for the larger schemes, it may choose to pass on the full impact to the distributor. While, on the flow, the impact can be larger, it will be a more gradual impact from a profitability perspective.

Over the past six months, TERs have been cut by 35-40bps and the only time such a large cut was implemented was in 2009, when SEBI had removed entry loads. Hence, the current cut is very large and mutual funds will need to reorient their business model to survive. Assuming 80-90% of the impact is passed on to distributors, their profitability can get impacted by 30-50% and removal of upfront commissions would lead to higher working capital.

This clearly will make the distribution business less attractive, and building new independent financial advisors (IFAs) can become a challenge as only volume businesses may make sense (banks and national distributors).

Also, incremental gap between a larger player and a smaller player in terms of payout ability will widen, which may restrict size. While the cut would give some advantage to the smaller players, it also means that profitability will be even more difficult to achieve, which, in a way, brings in some entry barriers and may force exits for smaller players. Removal of upfront commissions also means that smaller players may not pay abnormally higher to attract flows as they will get capped by overall TERs. This is a positive for larger players.

There are a few discretionary costs which have increased over the past few years that an AMC can look to cut and absorb. SEBI has indicated that it is unhappy about the spends incurred to sponsor overseas trips to distributors as a part of their rewards programme and AMCs will likely cut this expenditure going forward, which can save 1-2bps in cost. In addition to this, removal of upfront commissions can reduce working capital requirements for AMCs, which can also help absorb some part of the hit in profitability.

Over the past few years, given the sharp increase in flows, AMCs did spend a lot on marketing and campaigning which they may also look to rationalise. They have indicated that cost-cutting measures may come before the TER cut, which may likely get implemented in FY20. While all these measures can absorb a large part of the hit, worries still remain on incremental profitability and disruptions in the business model, as well as much lower profitability for the distributors which may impact near-term growth. Over the medium-to-longer term, the growth opportunity is large, especially with the product becoming more competitive from an investor perspective. We see M&A option values clearly eroding for the smaller players and, with reduction in profitability, their valuations will get materially impacted.

For larger players, incremental profitability will reduce and their payout ability may also shrink and only stronger brands will be able to navigate this phase. Overall, such a large cut is unprecedented and profitability impacts can still be large, which can lead to depressed valuations in the near term, but this phase will clearly differentiate

winners from losers.

Edited from Nomura’s TER Cut—Feedback from AMCs Report is co-authored by Riddhi Jain and Adarsh Parasrampuria

By Amit Nanavati, Research analyst, Nomura.