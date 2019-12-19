MUDRA loans: Canary in the coal mine?

Until FY19, loans worth Rs. 8.6 lakh cr were disbursed, 45% of which are of ticket size < Rs. 50,000, across business segments.

By Anand Swaminathan & Nidhi Singh

Launched in 2015, the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) was floated with the singular aim to ease credit access to non-corporate, non-farm small/micro enterprises by providing small ticket loans (up to Rs. 10 lakh) at various stages of business development. The scheme works by directly providing loans through MUDRA bank (incorporated with a corpus of Rs. 20,000 cr) and by providing refinancing to more than 150 Member Lending Institutions (including banks and NBFCs). Until FY19, loans worth Rs. 8.6 lakh cr were disbursed, 45% of which are of ticket size < Rs. 50,000, across business segments.

During FY16-19, MUDRA loans disbursals have grown at a CAGR of 33%, and small ticket loans comprised 86% of the total MUDRA accounts. Among MLIs, PSBs have led disbursals, contributing 36% of the total disbursals till date (Rs. 3 lakh cr), led by SBI, Canara Bank, and Allahabad Bank. However, NBFCs and MFIs have increasingly captured a larger share of total disbursals, from 2% in FY16, to 25% in FY19. Among private banks, IIB has had the highest total MUDRA loan disbursal at Rs. 27,100 cr.

In spite of significant growth in MUDRA disbursals, total disbursals are in the range of 0.5-2% of outstanding loans for banks (excluding-IIB), while the NPA as of FY19 stood at 2.86% of total loans disbursed. The NPA range for PSBs varied between 2.7-8.1%, but MUDRA NPAs as a percentage of total outstanding loans continues to remain in the 0.1-0.4% range. Our sensitivity analys suggests, a 20% default from MUDRA disbursals can increase NPAs in the range of 0.7-1.2 percentage points for PSBs and 0.2-2.9% for private banks. Hence, while at current levels, MUDRA NPAs don’t appear to be a meaningful threat for banks, a severe deterioration in the asset quality could potentially have significant impact on banks if macro risks go up.

Outstanding loans as of March 2019 stood at Rs. 7.4 lakh cr. MUDRA disbursals in FY19 were 29% of outstanding MSME loans and 3.6% of total outstanding loans. Interestingly, MUDRA loan disbursals as a percentage of MSME loans has increased from 19.4% in FY17 to 29.2% in FY19, while the disbursals as a percentage of total system credit was up to 3.6% from 2% in FY16, implying significant growth in these segments. Shishu loans (

While PSBs continue to dominate the lending of MUDRA loans, SFBs and NBFCs have been able to take over a significant portion of that, now up to 25% of the total disbursals MUDRA Loan disbursal as % of total outstanding loans for PSBs fell in FY19, while the trend remained flattish for private banks, with the exception of IIB, whose share has trended upwards, and will be further buoyed by the acquisition of BHAFIN.

While the scheme was touted as a significant step to ensure ease of credit to MSMEs, concerns regarding the loans have been highlighted by banks and RBI alike on the following accounts:

Lack of due-diligence to meet targets: As highlighted by recent commentary by RBI officials, a key concern with MUDRA loans has been the possibility of adoption of lower credit standards or lack of due-diligence on the part of PSBs to meet MUDRA disbursal targets that can significantly impact credit quality.

Loan profile: The average MUDRA loan disbursed in 2018 was of Rs. 45,034 , as per India Today, with Shishu accounts comprising 86% of the total—not enough capital to start businesses. As such, these loans may be used for immediate funding/personal requirements, putting them at higher risk of default.

Inadequate refinancing: MUDRA was converted into a bank with a corpus of Rs. 20,000 crore in 2016 to provide refinancing for MUDRA loans. There are however two issues here : Inadequate capital to refinance loans that are now outstanding at Rs. 7.4 lakh cr; and caveats to banks’ ability to refinance. It requires that banks lend at the base/MCLR rate to avail these benefits.

No collateral: The lack of collateral in MUDRA loans in itself creates significant risk for lending institutions, with no buffer against potential defaults.

Credit guarantee fund with corpus of Rs. 3,000 cr may not be sufficient coverage: Even though the Centre laid the foundation of a credit guarantee scheme, aiming to cover up to 50% of the default amount of the portfolio of banks, in the light of NPA ratios possibly stretching to high teens, from the Rs. 7.4 lakh cr outstanding amount, the fund won’t prove adequate.

As per the latest numbers reported in response to a question posed in the Rajya Sabha, MUDRA NPAs stood at 2.86% of total loans disbursed, up from 2.52% in FY18; 30.57 lakh MUDRA accounts were declared NPA as of FY19. For individual PSBs, these numbers ranged from 2.7% for SBI to 8.1% for PNB.

Edited excerpts from BofAML’s MUDRA loans—Canary in the coal mine? report dated December 11, 2019

(Authors are Researach analysts, DSP Merill Lynch (India) Views are personal)