Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Bill proposes steeper fines to check accidents, but will it work?

The Centre seems to believe that steeper penalties for traffic violations will fix part of the problem.

Every year, around 1.5 lakh people die in India due to road accidents. Now, as a member of the United Nations, India wishes to halve the number of road accidents. Given road accidents cost most countries around 3% of annual GDP, there is a strong economic imperative for this too.

The Centre seems to believe that steeper penalties for traffic violations will fix part of the problem. So, the Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Bill raises the minimum fine for these to `500 from `100—under the draft law, driving drunk will attract a hefty `10,000 fine and driving without the seat-belt on will attract a `1,000 fine. Rash driving will incur a fine of `5,000.

While steeper fines may seem a deterrent, research shows it is, in fact, the implementation of laws and fines that proves a deterrent. India has strict provisions against speeding and driving under influence, but their enforcement scores a lowly 3 and 4, respectively, on a scale of 10—only 30% of the drivers and <10% of the pillion riders mandated to wear helmets do so while a whopping 60% of drivers and 89% of front-seat passengers mandated to wear seat-belts do so. Without the deployment of technology to monitor violations continually, higher fines may only encourage present graft practices to continue.

The Bill also seeks to fix responsibility of contractors for faulty road design and poor maintenance causing accidents—this should put pressure on them to adhere to all safety obligations during construction. But, it is tough to ascribe responsibility in a scenario where the government itself puts a premium on the least cost in road project contracts.

Also, with poor and unreliable data on factors other than construction quality that affect road infrastructure—weather, traffic additions over the long term, etc—holding the contractor responsible may not work out. The Bill gets it right on immediate, cashless transfers for victims’ treatment within the “golden hour” and increased compensation to road accident victims.