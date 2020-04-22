Moonraker: US’ unilateral move to allow space mining smacks of disregard for global consensus

It is likely that the 1967 Outer Space Treaty, then signed between the US and the former USSR, and later ratified by 109 countries, has been violated. (Representative image)

The US can easily claim that its exclusion from the Moon Treaty in 1979 gives it an advantage to start commercial mining on the moon and asteroids. And that only 18 of the 95 nations that today form a part of the Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space under the United Nations Office of Outer Space affairs were signatories to the treaty. Still, the unilateral American move to allow space mining smacks of a disregard for global consensus, and a exceptionalistic approach, especially against the backdrop of a raging pandemic taking up nearly all the policy mindspace across the globe. Ideally, US president Donald Trump should have discussed the issue of space mining in a multilateral or global forum where laws applicable to all nations would have been framed before passing an executive order declaring space open for American private interests.

The US Congress, in 2015, had passed the US Commercial Space Launch Competitiveness Act, allowing private entities to sell goods mined in space—putting the consultative process that the UN was trying to establish in danger. It is likely that the 1967 Outer Space Treaty, then signed between the US and the former USSR, and later ratified by 109 countries, has been violated. As the world inches closer to private interests launching ventures that can exploit abundant resources available in space, the need for collaboration for sustainable and equitable development is given the short shrift. Other nations deciding to follow the American example will also lead to weaponisation of space programmes. Populist world leaders flirting with deglobalisation could well blow up in the world’s face.