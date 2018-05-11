Monumental failure! ASI is unable to maintain the Taj Mahal

The Supreme Court’s censuring Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) over the poor upkeep of the Taj Mahal is an indictment of the decades of ASI’s lacklustre performance in preservation of the country’s architectural heritage. (IE)

The Supreme Court’s censuring Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) over the poor upkeep of the Taj Mahal is an indictment of the decades of ASI’s lacklustre performance in preservation of the country’s architectural heritage. The apex court observed that the 17th century white-marble mausoleum housing the tomb of Mumtaz Mahal and Mughal emperor Shah Jahan would not have gotten discoloured the way it has—largely because of the pollution of the Yamuna that the Taj Trapezium abuts and air pollution from industries by the river—“if the ASI had done its job”.

It further told the Centre that the ASI needed to “be thrown out of the picture” if the monument was to be preserved. The court also told the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government that it might order them “to hire experts from within India or abroad”. Critics of the move to partner private sector firms for upkeep of monuments—recall the recent Red Fort controversy—should take note.

The Taj is but one example of ASI’s monumental neglect of India’s architectural legacy that spans dynasties and centuries. Of the 3,686 ASI-protected monuments in the country, 321 have been encroached upon (though the fact that this has come down from 546 in 2013 is some consolation). The highest numbers of encroached ASI monuments are in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Last year, the tourism minister told Parliament that 24 monuments had “ceased to exist”. Matters are not very different when monuments are under the state departments of archaeology either—a recent report in the The Indian Express talked about how a state-notified Tughlaq/Lodi era tomb was converted into a temple in just two months, right under the authorities’ nose.

ASI, in 2010, said that it didn’t have the staff strength to deploy even a single person at almost two-thirds the monuments it was supposed to protect. But why blame it alone? In 2015, 90% of the 150 unprotected monuments in Delhi were found encroached upon—some had melded into modern residences. The Union government, on it part, is proposing to amend the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act to allow construction within 100 feet of protected monuments. Against such a backdrop, the SC’s words seem sage—India’s monuments perhaps do need to be saved from the government and its various agencies themselves.