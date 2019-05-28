Modi does well to talk inclusion, of ‘sabka vishwas’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started his second innings on an inclusive note, saying his government is committed to all 130 crore people of the country, and that one cannot differentiate between people. He seems to be setting out on a mission to win the trust of those who aren\u2019t yet his admirers; to his mantra sabka saath, sabka vikas, he has now added a third phrase, sabka vishwas. Such a sentiment, no doubt, would be reassuring for the minority communities who, understandably, must be feeling somewhat less secure after the BJP\u2019s resounding victory. Modi is probably right when he says the minorities have been used for political gains and that they have been deprived of social and economic benefits. After all, the Muslims are among the poorest of communities today, and amongst the least educated. But, it will, nonetheless, not be easy for a PM who is seen by many to have polarised the nation, to win them over. For one, the PM hasn\u2019t been forthcoming enough after various incidents of lynching by gaurakshaks; he did condemn the self-styled gaurakshaks, but the reaction was delayed, and it didn\u2019t help that the lynch mobs were encouraged by a central legislation that banned the killing of most animals, not just cows which is, in any case, banned in most parts of the country. Moreover, the PM also hasn\u2019t always been quick to reprimand party-members who have made provocative statements. There are those who argue that law-and-order is a state subject and that the PM cannot be expected to respond to every incident; some in the BJP have also pointed out that, while the PM may not have responded to tasteless comments by party members, but action would have been taken. This may be true, and it is the state government\u2019s police departments that are responsible for maintaining law and order, but there can be little doubt that, had the PM spoken out more often, this would have sent out a strong signal to everyone, from the state police to the perpetrators\u2014often members of the majority community\u2014and the minorities as well. And while the BJP might have wanted to celebrate Atal Bihari Vajpayee\u2019s birthday as Good Governance Day, surely the fact that this coincided with Christmas would have hurt the feelings of Christians? It is encouraging, therefore, that the PM chose to dwell on the subject of minorities, and their apprehensions, at the NDA\u2019s parliamentary party meeting, saying the false sense of fear created among the minorities needed to be dispelled. This time around, the PM must ensure that he is a lot more vocal when it comes to condemning incidents of mob violence and lynching. Moreover, the government may want to bring in a law against lynching as recommended by the Supreme Court last year. The Bench comprising the then Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud believed it would be appropriate to recommend to Parliament, \u201cto create a separate offence for lynching and provide adequate punishment for the same\u201d. A special law in this field would instill a sense of fear for law amongst the people who involve themselves in such kinds of activities, the bench noted. A law should help, but more importantly, perpetrators will not have the courage to misbehave if there is a clear signal from the top. Modi\u2019s speech sends out the right signals, and this must be followed up with vigour.