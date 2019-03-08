Mission Steel: India needs to privatise 6 steel PSUs

The ministry of steel has repeatedly announced the laudable target of India producing 300 million tonnes (MT) of steel a year against the current 101.5 MT.

By Rajesh V Shah

The National Steel Policy 2017 seeks to accomplish the PM’s vision of Make-in-India with the objective of nation-building and encouraging domestic manufacturing. Unfortunately, most Indian steel companies, for several years, have been looked down upon as industrial laggards, and derided.

The industry has faced difficulties in obtaining even normal credit as they are part of a sector that was one of the largest contributors to NPAs of banks. However, thanks to timely decisions of the government to provide some protection from dumping and bringing in an effective insolvency code, the last one-and-half years witnessed several serious contenders, national and international, bidding spiritedly for stressed steel companies at the NCLT.

Also, there appears a more buoyant mood for growth, investment and lending to this capital-intensive and cyclical industry. What could have led to such a shift in perception and keenness backed by large sums of money for acquisition of steel assets? In my opinion, it is apparent that the GDP growth India has achieved during the past few years and, in particular, the growth of infrastructure, transportation and housing will continue as the fundamentals to sustain future high rates of growth, both in terms of policy and governance. The conclusion that investors seem to have arrived at is that a strong, expanding domestic steel industry is essential and can be financially viable. Further, the premium value payable to purchase established manufacturing facilities with long gestation periods, along with their incumbent land, linkages for transport, water and possibly raw materials, has become manifestly apparent.

Challenges in production

China, with more than 1 billion tonnes per annum steel-making capacity, has demonstrated remarkable capabilities in constructing steel plants, often adding facilities of 40-50 MT per annum in a single year. China’s dominance in steel-making is undisputed, with more than 50% of world output. Most other major steel-producing countries—Japan, the US and countries in the EU—have stagnated or shrunk their capacities and production.

While the demand for steel is dependent on economic growth, even small increases in demand can result in rising prices. It is not expected that China will continue to add to its capacities of steel-making at the pace it did decades ago—there’s a considerable shift towards reducing its own pollution levels. This implies that unless other countries add more steel-making capacity, enhanced demand, especially from developing countries like India, can lead to shortages in supply.

Privatise six steel PSUs

If we grow as we hope to, huge capacities of steel-making will have to be added domestically to meet the 300 MT target or exceed it—we need to recognise that if we do not, the vast quantities of steel required by us will not be available from other countries. If we fail to accept this reality and do not grow our steel-making capacity dramatically, we may become dependent on only one country, China, which could hold our development to ransom. Hence, the imperative is to speedily expand Indian steel-making plants. It requires stable industrial policies ensuring continuous availability of raw materials and capital at competitive costs, the lack of which is responsible for the ill-fortunes of many private steel companies. While we may see considerable expansion in private steel companies, it is not likely to meet demand.

The six government-owned steel plants and the iron-ore miner NMDC are ideally placed to increase their capacities—at least fivefold—given they possess huge tracts of land, captive raw material mines, secure and cheap linkages to logistics, water, power and other essential resources. Unfortunately, the record of government-owned plants in achieving their time or cost targets for capacity expansion projects has been abysmal. Often, costs are double those budgeted and time overruns are three times the target.

Given the public sector constraints and the fear of possible punitive actions against them, managements of these organisations have not delivered, and to expect any transformation is too big a risk for India’s development. The best course of action would be to privatise all government steel and steel-related assets, while giving full protection to existing employees and insisting on multifold capacity expansion as part of the bid process. Global companies with deep pockets and proven managerial track records, perhaps in partnership with large Indian companies, need to be wooed to bid for these prime assets that are severely underutilised.

The vast amounts recovered through the NCLT in these recent months will pale in comparison to what the government could earn from a total divestment of its steel assets. These temples of modern India, its public sector steel plants, may have served their purpose decades ago, but now the country cannot depend with blind faith on these inefficient institutions.

(Author is co-chairman & MD, Mukand Ltd. Views are personal)