At a time when states like Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, Rajasthan, and parts of Andhra Pradesh are severely drought-affected, there is reportedly tardy progress in the first four months of the rollout of the flagship employment guarantee scheme, Viksit Bharat—Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G). This scheme, which kicked off in July, has replaced the demand-driven Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) that was operational since 2005. VB-G RAM G instead is allocation-based with a 60:40 fund-sharing ratio between the Centre and states. So if the states do not release their share of funds, workers will be hit by a lack of work. This appears to be what has happened as the mandatory cost-sharing by states and tighter norms to plug misuse have slowed its offtake with the Centre possibly saving Rs 50,000 crore, according to a report in this newspaper.

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All of this is paradoxical when the need is to put the VB-G RAM G to good effect. As there is agrarian stress, no rural worker needs to remain without work even for a single day, regardless of whether the states can share costs. Among the important changes in VB-G RAM G from MGNREGA is that it offers every household 125 days of paid work every year from 100 days in the latter. Due to widespread drought, since VB-G RAM G rolled out nationwide the number of individuals seeking work has surged from 12.5 million in July to 23.3 million in October. Work demand typically trails off during these months when rainfall-linked farm activity absorbs much of the rural labour force. As this year is far from normal, VB-G RAM G’s true test is in alleviating distress conditions by providing work to these growing numbers.

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Maharashtra—where 74% of the state has been drought-affected—exemplifies these imperatives. So far, Rs 6,789 crore has been earmarked for rural employment—of which 60% is the Centre’s contribution—but there are serious questions whether these resources are adequate for providing jobs to all those who need it through VB-G RAM G. Those seeking work from July are up by 30.7% to 881,000 in October. This is much more serious in severely affected districts like Beed in the Marathwada region where the numbers have grown by 94.7%. Activists and social scientists estimate that person days of employment generated must be stepped up 11-fold by July 2027 from the current levels of 27.8 million. As the state does not have the resources to scale up job creation, there is no warrant for the rollout of VB-G RAM G to slacken.

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The upshot is that in these times of rural distress, the ruling dispensation must ensure that VB-G RAM G’s offtake is stepped up rather than languish due to mandatory cost-sharing problems of the states. No doubt, it wants to differentiate itself from MGNREGA which it associates with rampant misuse of funds, workers not being paid on time, declining share of expenditure against available funds, and falling percentage of completed works. Unfortunately, these problems also bedevil VB-G RAM G which was highlighted by Scroll’s investigations that revealed widespread irregularities and potential fraud in drought-hit Beed. VB-G RAM G’s success ultimately rests on its ability to guarantee adequate wage employment, stabilise rural incomes, and create basic infrastructure when farm activity is adversely hit rather than generate unintended savings through a slower rollout.