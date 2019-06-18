Minor fix on ESIC suggests no big labour reforms soon

Published: June 18, 2019 2:32:00 AM

Given how group insurance costs a lot less, surely the government could have given workers more options that cost a lot less and probably give better cover.

Reducing the mandatory contribution to the Employee State Insurance Corporation—ESIC provides medical and other benefits to 3.6 crore persons today—by over a third will, undoubtedly, be a relief for workers. The move by the Narendra Modi government, however, appears quite timid when seen in the context of just how little ESIC gives workers. Indeed, that is why, in his 2015 budget, then finance minister Arun Jaitley had spoken of how ESIC—and EPFO—had hostages rather than clients, and promised to give workers a choice. In the case of EPFO, Jaitley spoke of the dormant accounts—workers have lost tens of thousands of crore as these haven’t been transferred to their new jobs—and in the case of ESIC, he spoke of its low claims ratio. As a result of the low claims ratio—as compared to 95-100% for most medical insurance, that for ESIC is 37-50%—ESIC’s surpluses have soared from Rs 6,162 crore in FY16 to Rs 14,936 crore in FY18. As a result, ESIC’s reserves are around Rs 75,000 crore today, and the bulk of this is kept in bank fixed deposits; ESIC has so much money, it is even building medical colleges, and all of this is funded by workers who earn an average of around Rs 10,000-12,000 per month.

Given how group insurance costs a lot less, surely the government could have given workers more options that cost a lot less and probably give better cover. While LIC, for instance, charges a premium of Rs 1,529 per annum to a 20-year-old for a 20-year cover for Rs 6 lakh—going up to `6,273 for a 45-year-old—the group insurance Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana scheme charges a mere Rs 330 for everyone between 18-50. And, as compared to Rs 100 per Rs 1 lakh of personal accident cover from non-life insurers, the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana charges a mere Rs 12 per year for a Rs 2-lakh cover. Group medical insurance—for 3-4 crore persons—would, similarly, cost a small fraction of what individual mediclaim cover does today.

Apart from Rs 20,000-crore-plus in dormant accounts which represents a dead loss to subscribers whose money is stuck, even now, the bulk of EPFO investments are made in low-risk PSU bonds. And yet, the EPFO charges 2%—it was 4.4% in 2014—of the monthly contribution as an administrative charge, making it the world’s costliest mutual fund, especially for government securities. Even equity MFs charge around 1% when money is invested directly. Also, while few see this as a cost for workers, the fact that EPFO gives workers just 8-8.5% return versus 12-13% in the National Pension Scheme also means their post-retirement corpus is much smaller if they are tied to the EPFO; at least so far, the government has not given workers the option to move from EPFO to NPS. Given the poor state of jobs creation, India needs a sharp burst of reforms that have to give more flexibility to employers as long as workers are compensated properly; in contrast, apart from steadily raising the minimum wages, state governments even put a cap on how much overtime can be done, and at what wage. While it was hoped the Union government would move on this, especially given the poor state of employment growth in the country, the weak moves on ESIC don’t augur well.

