The global scramble for access to minerals has never been more intense or more consequential. In early 2025, after export restrictions were imposed on rare earth magnets, the government informed Parliament that domestic electric vehicle manufacturers would be directly impacted. The episode is a stark reminder that mineral security is not an abstract policy concern but an immediate economic and strategic vulnerability.

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India is 100% import-dependent for critical minerals such as lithium, cobalt and nickel. Six minerals — bismuth (85.6% import dependency), lithium (82%), silicon (76%), titanium (50.6%), tellurium (48.8%) and graphite (42.4%) — carry import dependency rates exceeding 40%. Over 90% of global rare earth processing, 95% of graphite processing, and 79% of refined cobalt production is concentrated in China, making it not merely a trade issue but a geoeconomic risk.

No major industrial economy has grown without secure and sustained access to a broad basket of minerals. Batteries require lithium and cobalt; electrification requires copper; steelmaking requires iron ore; automobiles and electronics require rare earths. As India’s manufacturing share of the economy increases, demand for minerals will grow sharply. In FY25 alone, India imported $58 billion of gold, nearly $4 billion of copper, and $600 million of nickel. As domestic manufacturing scales up and imports of electrical equipment are replaced by local production, copper demand alone will increase sharply.

The government has recognised this urgency. The National Critical Mineral Mission, with an outlay of `16,300 crore, tasks the Geological Survey of India with completing 1,200 domestic exploration projects by 2030-31. In addition, KABIL (Khanij Bidesh India Limited) has been established to acquire critical mineral assets overseas. However, this should be supplemented with measures to attract private risk capital and ensure that deposits within India are discovered, delineated, and exploited.

On this front, a structural gap remains. Private exploration spending in Australia and Canada annually exceeds $2 billion for each. Latin America as a region spends over $3 billion annually. Against this backdrop, private sector spending on mineral exploration in India remains less than $5 million. India still needs a framework that actually draws in private entrepreneurs, risk capital, and technological innovation at scale.

Successful mineral exploration is not merely a government function; it requires a high level of entrepreneurial energy. In the initial stages, geological investigation — that is mapping, sampling, geophysics, and developing geological models — is undertaken. This in itself can take several years before drilling.

In the case of the Ekati Diamond Mine in Canada, extensive preliminary geological work, airborne and ground geophysical surveys, and detailed sampling were conducted for years before a single exploration licence was sought. Explorers developed models of how glaciers may have melted, based on the belief that diamonds might lie along the path of melt water. Similarly, major gold discoveries in Western Canada and Australia began with multi-year phases of geological mapping and surface geochemical sampling. Such patient, speculative, early-stage work is precisely what private entrepreneurs do best, if the policy environment rewards them for it.

Mineral-rich nations like Canada, Australia, Chile, and Indonesia enshrine the first-come, first-served principle for prospecting and exploration licences, subject to pre-defined criteria. This gives explorers certainty that years of upfront investment will translate into an exclusive exploration right.

In India, private players are awarded exploration licences through an auction process. While this is the right mechanism where mineral presence has already been established, the experience of the last two years shows its limits for genuinely frontier areas. Auctions have drawn criticism for weak interest in key minerals such as lithium, nickel, and cobalt. For areas where mineral presence is yet to be established, entrepreneurship and risk-taking need a different policy instrument.

A constructive reform the government could consider is to carve out truly frontier areas where no mineral deposit has been identified and award exploration licences on a first-come, first-served basis, subject to technical and financial conditions.

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The Supreme Court has ruled that natural resources should not be granted without an auction. But lands where the presence of a mineral deposit is not yet known are not natural resources in any meaningful sense. They are speculative geological bets. The analogy is the grant of a patent: no auction, no bidding, simply a first-mover right granted to incentivise innovation and investment. The same logic applies to exploration licences over genuinely unknown ground.

The second structural reform that is needed is security of tenure. Currently, once an explorer completes a successful exploration programme, the government retakes the area and auctions the mining lease afresh. This fundamentally breaks the investment case: why would a private company spend years and crores on exploration if the reward — the mining right — can be taken away upon success? Globally, the standard is to provide the explorer with the right to progress to mining upon a successful discovery. The government has already recognised a related principle in petroleum, where a single composite licence now covers both exploration and production phases. Extending the principle to minerals would be a positive signal.

To conclude, the American conservationist Charles F Park Jr once observed, “Ore deposits are where you find them — but you have to look.” The task before India’s policymakers is to ensure that entrepreneurs have every reason to look.

The author is a Partner in the Tax and Economic Policy Group at EY India

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.