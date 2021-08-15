  • MORE MARKET STATS

Messages from Team FE on India’s 75th Independence Day

By: |
August 15, 2021 12:00 AM

A look at what freedom means and what India needs freedom from.

75th Independence Day, 75th Independence Day 2021, 75th Independence Day of india, financial express, 75th Independence Day message, Independence Day 2021, Independence DayFor India, 75 years ago, it meant embarking on a journey free from the shackles of the British Empire.

Freedom means different things for different people. For India, 75 years ago, it meant embarking on a journey free from the shackles of the British Empire. A democratic country of the people, for the people, and by the people. The country has progressed on all fronts, establishing itself as an indispensable cog in the global economy. It has produced some of the world’s top CXOs, businessmen, entrepreneurs, companies, scientists, sportsmen, artists, and more.

Yet, there are many things that the country still needs to be truly free from. The team at Financial Express Online, which brings you the news every day, puts together a series of messages on what freedom means to us and what we need freedom from. Happy Independence Day!

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Independence Day
  1. Home
  2. OPINION
  3. Messages from Team FE on Indias 75th Independence Day
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Defanging retrospective tax: Better late than never
2Focus on LPG adoption: PMUY coverage a success-story, but low refills a dampener
3Green Financing: Transitioning to the new green world