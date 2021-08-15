Messages from Team FE on India’s 75th Independence Day

For India, 75 years ago, it meant embarking on a journey free from the shackles of the British Empire.

Freedom means different things for different people. For India, 75 years ago, it meant embarking on a journey free from the shackles of the British Empire. A democratic country of the people, for the people, and by the people. The country has progressed on all fronts, establishing itself as an indispensable cog in the global economy. It has produced some of the world’s top CXOs, businessmen, entrepreneurs, companies, scientists, sportsmen, artists, and more.

Yet, there are many things that the country still needs to be truly free from. The team at Financial Express Online, which brings you the news every day, puts together a series of messages on what freedom means to us and what we need freedom from. Happy Independence Day!