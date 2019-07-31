Merger control: Assessing the bidding markets

The CCI has analysed bidding data across sectors, to evaluate the frequency of bids, closeness of competition, win/loss assessment to assess, and if a merger causes or is likely to cause AAEC.

By Soumya Hariharan

Competition law authorities are assessing the impact of mergers based on bidding data, especially in sectors where companies obtain business through tenders and procurements. Recent cases have prompted antitrust authorities to undertake detailed economic analysis of past bidding data to assess competitive constraints in relation to mergers between competitors. The substantive test to assess mergers in India is whether the combination causes or is likely to cause an appreciable adverse effect on competition (AAEC) in the relevant market. The CCI has analysed bidding data across sectors, to evaluate the frequency of bids, closeness of competition, win/loss assessment to assess, and if a merger causes or is likely to cause AAEC.

A competitive analysis of bidding markets is different from a traditional antitrust analysis of the relevant market as market shares, by themselves, are unlikely to indicate market power. In such markets, a single bidder typically emerges as the winner, but ‘runners-up’ play a major role as they exert competitive constraints on the bidding process. Consider a case where company A won 20 tenders, of which company B was runner-up (15 tenders) and company C won five tenders. In such a situation, a merger of companies A and B is more likely to impact the market as compared to a merger of A and C. This demonstrates the closeness of competition between A and B as their merger would eliminate a primary competitor, thereby distorting competition.

Empirical tools are employed to assess unilateral effects (incentives for the merged entity to increase prices post-merger) in bidding markets. Globally, antitrust regulators assess bidding markets by way of participation analysis (participation depicts closeness among bidders), win-loss analysis (how often does one bidder lose to another), probit analysis (probability of winning of one party gets impacted by participation from another), margins analysis (margins of one party may be affected by participation from another), switching analysis (one bidder wins a customer from other bidder), etc.

The CCI assesses mergers involving bidding markets using empirical analyses and economic methods. It has analysed sector-specific facts while considering the constraints exerted by new bidders, historic bidding data, overlapping bids, etc, in scrutinising bidding markets. In the Sony Pictures case, the CCI evaluated bidding data for a five-year period to determine that Ten Sports was not the closest competitor of Sony (by assessing overlapping bids and analysing bid prices). In the Siemens-Alstom merger, the CCI analysed past bidding data to conclude that Alstom was not a frequent bidder in mainline signalling tenders, coupled with the fact that there was negligible overlap between them.

The CCI has also analysed if the parties to the merger enjoy incumbency or early-mover advantage that enables them to have detailed knowledge of the customer—advantage in responding to offers for renewals and subsequent negotiations. Such incumbents are at a financial advantage compared to new bidders, as they do not have to incur sunk costs. Accordingly, the incumbency advantage permits such ‘winners’ to likely obtain renewals of subsequent tenders. In the Linde-Praxair merger, the CCI assessed the incumbency advantage enjoyed by Linde and Praxair, which enabled them to foreclose their competitors in relation to new bids.

The bidding analysis undertaken by antitrust regulators requires extensive reliable data, which may not be readily available with companies—those contemplating mergers need to collate supporting data to enable a meaningful analysis of bidding data. The challenges they are likely to face include, inter alia, voluminous nature of the data sought and lack of coherently organised bidding data. Companies are unlikely to have access to the intricacies of the tender process, as information pertaining to the bid prices offered by their competitors, number and identity of other participants, rankings of players, etc, are not known to them. A key takeaway for companies that plan to undertake mergers in bidding markets involving two effective and close competitors would be the likelihood of greater antitrust scrutiny. Such companies would need to work with competition lawyers and economists to assess the impact of the merger on the relevant market.

(The author is partner, Trilegal. With inputs from Nandita Sahai and Sakshi Agarwal, senior associates at Trilegal)