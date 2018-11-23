Menstruation taboos are exacting a huge cost from women – from life to health to liberty

In India, menstruation’s association with “impurity” and the “unclean” is a point of convergence among beliefs of various colours. (Representational photo: Reuters)

Forget Sabarimala. India’s women, and everyone who believes the former are people too, have a bigger battle to fight on menstruation. Discrimination can be tackled later, the fight against menstruation taboos has just become about women’s right to life and liberty as guaranteed by the Constitution. In Tamil Nadu, the regressive practice of isolating menstruating girls and women has killed a 12-year-old. S Vijaya, daughter of an agricultural labourer in Thanjavur district, had got her first period a few days before Cyclone Gaja hit the state. In keeping with a practice common in her community, she was made to live in her family’s thatched cattleshed—menstruation is associated with “impurity” in Vijaya’s community and nearly all of India—away from the family’s sturdier living quarters. The cyclone hit on November 16, and Vijaya was crushed under a coconut tree that fell on the shed. Her mother, who was sleeping with her in the shed, suffered serious injuries.

In India, menstruation’s association with “impurity” and the “unclean” is a point of convergence among beliefs of various colours. These menstruation taboos are so strongly held that thousands are fiercely committed to undermining the Supreme Court’s writ in Kerala and a family chose not to heed the meteorological department’s warnings about the severity of the cyclone and the need to stay protected inside safe structures. India suffers from a bewildering schizophrenia over menstruation—many of its women bear isolation, hygiene-neglect during their periods while Raja (a festival in Odisha celebrating the Earth’s ‘menstrual’ cycle) and Ambubachi mela (the festival to mark the annual menstrual cycle of the presiding deity at the Kamakhya temple in Assam) are celebrated with gusto. Making menstruation a taboo and the culture of silence that has resulted from this plays havoc with women’s lives. From endangering women’s health—reproductive tract infections are 70% more common in women who have inadequate access to menstrual hygiene products—to reinforcing discrimination against women, menstruation taboos have made women second-class citizens. Vijaya’s death and the Sabarimala agitation should help us put a physiological function in perspective.