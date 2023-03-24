scorecardresearch
MCLR lending high at PSBs

Loans linked to the marginal cost of lending rate (MCLR) account for a larger portion of state-owned banks’ floating rate book than external benchmark-based lending rate (EBLR) loans.

PSU-bank loan books have seen a relatively modest expansion in yield as MCLR tends to increase gradually in line with the cost of deposits and the reset period of MCLR-linked loans is longer than that for EBLR-linked loans. (IE)

Moreover, the one- to two-year bucket saw the sharpest increase in card rates on new term-deposit rates.

Stock Market