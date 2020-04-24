Mayday! Airports would need government support to stage a recovery

Airport Council International (ACI), the apex body of global airports, estimates a traffic loss for Asia Pacific airports at around 1.5 billion passengers.

By Nasim Zaidi

The covid-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc in over 190 countries. Governments are doing their best and taking measures, like lockdowns, curfews and travel restrictions, to contain the spread. Several governments have either sealed their international borders or applied severe restrictions on travel—more than 120 countries have imposed travel bans. Lockdown has become the new normal.

These restrictions, however, have led to severe downfall in air travel. Numerous airlines and airports across the globe have shut operations either partially or entirely. The Indian government has also halted all domestic and international air travel from March 24.

Airport Council International (ACI), the apex body of global airports, estimates a traffic loss for Asia Pacific airports at around 1.5 billion passengers in case of a prolonged outbreak. ACI’s analysis of preliminary weekly passenger data from January 2020 to March 2020 at 12 major hubs in Asia-Pacific, including Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi, shows a decrease in traffic flow by more than 80% compared to the same period last year.

Traffic at airports in India had fallen 50-60% from normal business levels, for both domestic and international travel, by the time the national lockdown was announced. The lifting of the lockdown, scheduled May 4, is also not likely to bring a breather for the civil aviation sector in general and for airports in particular. Airports, after lockdown, will start with a zero-passenger level and may see ~20-25% passengers as compared to the normal level, owing to anticipated cautionary behaviour towards air travel.

Loss of traffic impacts both the prime revenue streams—aeronautical and non-aeronautical—for airports. Non-aeronautical concessionaires, airlines and other airport stakeholders have already started asking for relief measures from airport owners, which, in turn, impacts airport operators’ revenues. ACI estimates place the first-quarter loss for airports in Asia-Pacific in the range of $5.6 billion, and the full year 2020 loss at $23.9 billion.

Center for Asia Pacific Aviation (CAPA) estimates the first-quarter loss for airports in India to be around $1.5 billion.

The infrastructure created by airports and the corresponding financial burden in terms of interest outgo is of a fixed nature. To the extent possible, airports are already implementing cost-containment measures, including postponing capital investments. Going forward, they will have to adopt more efficient methods of management. However, their cost base remains largely unchanged, as more than two-thirds of airports’ operational costs are fixed.

With largely fixed expense levels and plummeting traffic levels and revenue, the cost of serving each passenger shoots up. However, airports cannot levy charges beyond the limits determined by airports economic regulator—Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA).

Despite these adverse financial circumstances, airports have stepped up to the challenges and ensured compliance with government advisories on screening of passengers—by deploying additional workforce as well as incurring necessary expenditure on personal protective equipment (PPE), masks, sanitisers and floor cleaners.

All the above measures are also impacting airports’ finances adversely and making them cash-starved.

Airports are the engine of the national economy in terms of jobs created and GDP growth. A government study in 2016 estimated the aviation industry in India as employing around one million personnel directly, and around three million indirectly. The report also projected 68% of this to come from airports, including cargo, ground handling, and other airport ecosystem stakeholders. Further, aviation is not just an employment-intensive industry, it also spurs economic growth and sustains it.

The government must step in with the necessary relief measures directed not just at providing relief to tide over current financial stress but help them revive faster and be prepared to serve passenger demand as the economy revives. Relief measures from the government should also help airports in future capacity augmentation.

The measures for immediate cash requirements could be two-pronged—first, reducing outgo, and the second, infusing assistance for fixed liabilities.

Outgo can be reduced through immediate suspension of national and local taxes on airports, suspension or waiver of concession fee to the government for a defined period and a moratorium on interest payments for at least six to nine months till emergence of signs of recovery. Such relief measures have been provided to airports by several governments abroad. The government will also need to enable airports to fund their operations through short-term loans with subsidised or nil interest rates.

The government should also work together with the airports for a revival of air traffic via confidence and trust-building measures. These could be through operational aspects like adequate screening, awareness and welcome campaigns.

For capacity augmentation as part of future expansions to meet demand, the government should allow airports to secure funding through multiple channels. Easing guidelines to enable insurance companies and pension funds to invest in “A” category rated securities issued by airport companies and airport holding companies can be one criterion.

It can also allow infrastructure development funds to provide long-term funding for fresh capex (against the current guidance to allow only take-out financing) and guide infrastructure banks like IIFCL & IFCI to support new capital requirements. The government should also consider easing ECB norms for airports, including waiver of withholding tax on International Bonds, and relaxation on RBI guidelines for airports holding companies to help them in arranging funds for equity requirements. The government should support the airport sector to revive these economic engines as a part of the overall economic revival.