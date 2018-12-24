Mattis resignation shows how little faith Donald Trump inspires, even among those he hand picked

December 24, 2018

The Mattis resignation shows how little faith Trump inspires, even amongst those he hand-picked.

The US has always called itself—rightly or wrongly—the leader of the free world.

No world leader has perhaps inspired lesser trust in his aides than US president Donald Trump. From two White House chiefs of staff to two national security advisors, an FBI director and even a couple of secretaries, the Trump regime has seen some of the shortest service-tenures in history, even when the occupants of these offices were hand-picked by Trump. The latest in the Trump administration to see light and quit is defence secretary James Mattis. Mattis’s resignation came in the backdrop of Trump’s decision to pull American troops out of Syria.

International media reports that Trump took the decision to pull the US out of Syria following a phone conversation with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, against Mattis’s vehement advice against such a move. This is the latest example of the current American president siding with authoritarian counterparts from foreign nations against the wisdom of his senior aides. The Trump presidency will be remembered as one that lurched from crisis to crisis.

In fact, as this ebb of officialdom’s faith in the regime hit, Americans are also headed towards an indefinite government shutdown—because the president wants his wall with Mexico at any cost. The US has always called itself—rightly or wrongly—the leader of the free world. That precious bit of American propaganda seems harder to sell by the minute.

