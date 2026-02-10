The sharp sell-off in technology stocks to Anthropic’s latest advances in artificial intelligence (AI) should be read not as a verdict on one company or product, but as a signal of a deeper unease about the pace and direction of change in the global technology industry.

AI research and deployment are unfolding at a speed that markets, business models, and workforces are struggling to digest. Anthropic’s Claude has become the latest trigger in a cycle of anxiety that is likely to repeat itself as AI systems grow more capable and more autonomous.

At the heart of the disruption is a shift in how technology value is created. For decades, enterprise information technology (IT) evolved in layers—applications sat on infrastructure, services wrapped around software, and humans bridged the gaps between systems.

Advanced AI models

Advanced AI models now threaten to collapse some of those layers. When an AI system can read, reason, summarise, and act across workflows, the old boundaries between tools, platforms, and services begin to blur. Markets reacted to this possibility with speed, pricing in a future where parts of today’s technology stack, and the labour supporting it, may be worth less than assumed.

For Indian IT companies, this moment is particularly uncomfortable. Their success has been built on scale, process maturity, and the ability to deliver complex work reliably across global enterprises.

The fear reflected in recent stock movements is that AI could undermine the economics of that model by reducing the need for large teams performing repeatable tasks. This concern is not imaginary. Certain categories of work, especially at the lower end of the value chain, will inevitably shrink as AI tools mature.

Yet it would be a mistake to equate task automation with the obsolescence of IT services. Large enterprises remain deeply complex, with fragmented data, legacy systems, regulatory constraints, and organisation-specific workflows. AI systems do not deploy themselves, nor do they automatically align with business objectives or risk frameworks.

Turning AI capability into business value

Turning AI capability into business value still requires integration, orchestration, and judgement. These are roles where technology services firms retain an advantage.

The more difficult challenge for Indian IT companies lies not in denial but in transition. AI compresses time cycles. What once took years of incremental change now unfolds in months. This puts pressure on firms to move faster in re-skilling talent, rethinking pricing models, and shifting away from labour-linked revenues.

The role of humans in this emerging landscape is changing rather than disappearing. AI can accelerate analysis, reduce routine work, and widen access to expertise. But human judgement remains central in areas such as system design, governance, accountability, and ethical decision-making.

The winners in this phase will be those who use AI to amplify human capability rather than attempt to substitute it wholesale.

Is the fear reflected in the market reaction rational? Partly. AI will disrupt existing business models, and not all incumbents will adapt successfully. But the speed and scale of the sell-off also reflect a familiar tendency of markets to overshoot, mistaking technological possibility for immediate economic reality.

The more constructive response lies in prescription rather than panic. Indian IT firms need to accelerate their move up the value chain, invest in deep domain expertise, and position themselves as partners in enterprise AI transformation rather than providers of commoditised execution. AI is a structural shift. The test is whether institutions, companies, and workers can adapt quickly enough.