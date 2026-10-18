India’s futures and options market has grown spectacularly, with derivatives turnover reaching nearly Rs 53 lakh crore in March. The surge began during the pandemic, when trading became a popular pursuit among young investors. A deep derivatives market can aid liquidity and risk management, but its expansion has also exposed serious vulnerabilities. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) estimates 90% of retail traders lost a combined Rs 91,000 crore in FY26.

Concerns about manipulation by large players have added to the regulator’s worries. The Closing Auction Mechanism (CAS) was intended to address some of these weaknesses by improving closing-price discovery and making it harder to influence benchmark prices through late trades. Yet its introduction produced unsettling results. On one occasion, the Sensex plunged 2,000 points within minutes, while a Bankex option jumped 14,700%. Such extraordinary swings, coupled with allegations of gaming and penalties imposed on some market participants, including a major foreign firm, badly shook confidence in the new arrangement.

Sebi has now opted for a pragmatic retreat. From December 7, settlement of expiring equity derivatives will again be based on continuous cash-market trading rather than the closing auction. The auction itself will remain, albeit with a shorter transition window, and will continue to determine official closing prices. This is a modification, not an abandonment, of CAS. The distinction matters. Closing auctions are established features of major global markets, offering a concentrated pool of liquidity and a transparent reference price for investors, index funds, and mutual funds. Sebi’s objective was sound. The difficulty lay in implementation. Market participants appear to have been given too little time to adapt to a mechanism capable of producing abrupt price movements precisely when derivative positions were being settled.

Sebi’s consultation paper outlined two possible remedies: a blended volume-weighted average price incorporating the final 30 minutes of continuous trading and the 10-minute auction, or continued reliance on the continuous-session average for settlement. Its decision to delink derivatives expiry from auction prices should reduce the stakes attached to last-minute swings.

Shortening the transition from continuous trading to the auction from five minutes to one may also narrow opportunities for strategic positioning, although it cannot eliminate manipulation. There is a broader concern about whether the auction has attracted sufficient participation to deliver reliable price discovery. Average closing-auction turnover on the NSE has been around Rs 2,900 crore since introduction, below 1% of daily turnover except on three index-rebalancing days. Thin participation can make prices more vulnerable to large orders, undermining the very confidence the mechanism is meant to inspire.

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Sebi should thus treat the revised framework as a breathing space, not a final destination. It must scrutinise trading patterns, strengthen surveillance, consult market makers and institutional investors, and publish evidence on how the auction performs. It demands clear safeguards against concentrated orders and a credible explanation of how exceptional auction moves will be handled. A phased return to a fuller CAS, reportedly possible in about a year, should rely on demonstrably better liquidity and more stable outcomes instead of an arbitrary deadline. Global experience suggests closing auctions can work, though they aren’t immune to disruption. India shouldn’t discard a useful reform because its launch was turbulent. Equally, regulatory ambition can’t substitute for market readiness. The immediate changes should calm expiry-day trading; the harder task is to earn participant trust in the original mechanism.