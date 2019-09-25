Majority of approvals for cancer drugs in EU between 2009-2013 came on back of questionable trials

These drugs piggybacked on “surrogate endpoints”, or measures that don’t always reliably predict a drug’s effect. (Representational image)

A new study, published in The BMJ, has found that the majority of cancer drugs approved in Europe between 2009 and 2013, entered the market without clear evidence that they improved survival, or the quality of life of patients. The researchers, from King’s College, London, and the London School of Economics, found that expensive drugs sans any meaningful benefit were approved. In some countries, significant amounts were paid from the public coffers to make them part of the public healthcare system. The research team analysed cancer approval by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), and found that of the 68 indications approved, 57% (39) came on the back of questionable trials. These drugs piggybacked on “surrogate endpoints”, or measures that don’t always reliably predict a drug’s effect. Of the 32 new cancer drugs that received the EMA nod during 2014-2016, only nine had at least one randomised controlled trial that could safely be said to have a low risk of bias.

After a median of five years in the market, only 35 out of the 68 showed any kind of survival or quality of life gains over existing treatment, and, in most cases, even these were marginal. The efficacy of the remaining 33 is shrouded in uncertainty. This points at a sobering reality—even in developed jurisdictions, the quality of drug regulation is quite poor, perhaps due to the fact that regulatory evidence standards don’t set a high enough threshold to meaningfully ensure drug quality. While it can’t be said for certain that pharmaceutical interests hold sway over drug regulation even in the EU, the BMJ study shows that the regulatory standards seem to prioritise pharmaceutical interests over patient interests. The study has significant repercussions for Indian drug regulation as well, the standards for which are already believed to be quite low. And, now, The Drugs and Clinical Trials Rules 2019 do away with the necessity of conducting local trials for drugs that have been approved to be marketed in the US, the UK, the EU, Canada, Australia and Japan. Data generated in these countries will be deemed acceptable.