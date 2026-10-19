By Mohammed Rafee Tarafdar

When AI meets the physical world, it becomes embodied. Its capabilities are shaped by the complete system around it—AI models, sensors, actuators, mechanical design, compute, power, control systems, and the environment it operates in. Welcome to the world of physical AI, where predictions turn into actions. The physical AI system must contend with real-world dynamics, timing constraints, and physical resource limits.

While still evolving in intelligence and physical-world capability, physical AI is making giant strides. The sector drew more than $75 billion in 2025, and the global market is projected to surpass $430 billion by 2030. Physical AI is strongest today, where the task is repetitive, and the objects involved are known in advance. The robots are hyper-efficient when the environment is controlled or mapped, and the task is short.

From robots moving material and self-driving vehicles navigating traffic, to autonomous mining equipment and smart factory systems, many physical AI systems are already working safely alongside people and adding real value. Initial implementations report efficiency gains of 20 to 50% across manufacturing and logistics.

Picking up pace and precision

Manufacturing is at the vanguard of physical AI. Consider autonomous mobile robots that combine behavioural AI with generative models, and handle industrial material movement with precision. The robots deliver execution-pace adherence above 99% and availability near 98%. They maintain a safety record of zero incidents while working around the clock across production and warehouse floors.

One deployment at an automotive plant moves 582 tonnes of material a day using just seven robots. Beyond the hardware, navigation, sequencing, and exception-handling are increasingly autonomous, freeing people up for higher-value work on the shop floor.

Reshaping global logistics operations

In the logistics sector, real-time spatial intelligence is being embedded into warehouse machinery, autonomous vehicles, and edge sorting infrastructure—moving supply chains from manual coordination to self-directed execution. Localised models are integrated with IoT sensors and robotics to drive real-time operational sensing, positioning autonomous systems to execute half of all cross-functional supply chain decisions by 2030.

The transformation is yielding massive scale in logistics with physical AI. Amazon has deployed over one million physical AI-powered mobile robots across 300+ fulfillment centres to manage dynamic order movement.

Tumbling defect numbers in energy

In the energy sector, edge AI, autonomous systems, and multimodal sensors are being deployed in tandem to catch defects, enhance surveillance, and protect essential infrastructure. At a wind turbine blade facility, edge-based vision AI monitors composite layup in real-time, catching deviations as they happen. While manufacturing defects fell from 40% to 10%, productivity improved by 40-50%. A single factory unlocked upward of €1.5 million in savings.

Delivering timely field data to farmers

Traditionally, farmers intervene reactively when visible symptoms of distress, such as wilting or pest presence, manifest in crops, by which time yield degradation is already inevitable. Advancing the detection window through a tiered data architecture can unlock the true potential of AI in the fields. By synchronising ground-level sensors that monitor soil chemistry and moisture with high-resolution overhead imagery from satellites and drones, a granular, real-time diagnostic of crop vitality can emerge across vast landscapes.

Interesting use cases include CLAWS (Concentrated Light Autonomous Weeding and Scouting), a robot that uses AI-powered image processing to weed out unwanted plants around crops with blasts of concentrated light, without damaging crops or soil. In parts of India, AI-powered robots with day-and-night vision cameras are being used to spray pesticides only where needed, cutting pesticide costs by upto 60%. This significantly reduces chemical runoff and helps preserve soil integrity.

The road ahead brings new challenges

Challenges remain for physical AI to go fully mainstream. These include handling deformable, amorphous, or shape-shifting objects like clothing or tangled wires; operating in unmapped, adverse, or unfamiliar environments never encountered before; and carrying out long, open-ended tasks without human supervision.

Physical AI innovations will continue apace across the stack, along with significant generation of the training data needed to build these embodied models of the future. The next chapter of AI is being written in the factories, grids, warehouses, and farms that keep the world running.

The writer is CTO, Infosys.

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.