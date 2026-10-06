By Tamaghn Kasibhatta

The next phase of enterprise AI will not be defined only by systems that answer questions. It will be shaped by agents that can plan tasks, call software tools, retrieve information, make recommendations and, in some cases, take action without waiting for a person at each step. That promise comes with a difficult management question: How much autonomy is enough?

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An agent that can reconcile invoices, route support tickets or prepare a management report may save time with less risk. The same agent should not be allowed to approve a large payment, change a production system, make a hiring decision or send an external commitment without human oversight.

The answer is not a blanket ban. It is a clear division between actions that are routine and reversible, and actions that affect money, safety, legal rights, reputation or access to essential services.

Low-risk autonomy can help enterprises manage the growing volume of digital work. Agents can monitor systems, identify anomalies, draft responses, compare documents, prepare meeting briefs, schedule routine activity and move information between approved applications. These tasks still require supervision, but they do not all need a human approval click before every action.

Higher-risk decisions require a different standard. Any action that transfers funds, changes a customer’s eligibility, alters a medical or industrial process, commits the organisation to a contract, publishes sensitive information or affects employment should remain subject to human review. In such cases, the agent can gather evidence, explain options and recommend a course of action, but the final decision should belong to an accountable person.

The distinction belongs in the infrastructure. Agents need their own identities, permissions and action limits. Access should follow least privilege, with an agent able to use only the data and systems required for its task. High-risk actions should trigger approval workflows, while every prompt, tool call, decision and outcome should be logged for review.

Enterprises should also build for failure. An agent may misunderstand an instruction, rely on outdated data, follow a malicious prompt or repeat an error at scale. Sandboxed environments, rate limits, spending caps, rollback procedures and independent monitoring can contain the damage. An override matters only if it is visible, tested and available before an irreversible action.

The practical challenge is that autonomy will vary by context. A finance team may permit an agent to draft a payment batch but not release it. A hospital may allow an agent to organise records but not alter a treatment plan. A factory may use an agent to detect equipment risk but require an engineer to approve a shutdown. The same model can therefore be low-risk in one workflow and unacceptable in another.

Infrastructure providers will help make these controls usable. Private cloud, workload isolation, identity management, observability, backup and recovery are not separate from agentic AI. They determine whether an organisation can see what its agents are doing, restrict them when necessary and restore operations when something goes wrong. Providers such as NxtGen can contribute at this operating layer, but customers must define the policies and remain accountable for decisions.

The agentic enterprise should therefore be judged by the quality of its boundaries, not by how little human involvement it claims to need. Autonomy is valuable when it removes repetitive work and keeps people focused on judgment. It becomes dangerous when responsibility is delegated without authority, evidence or recourse.

The right model is not human versus machine. It is a graduated system in which agents act freely within clear limits, pause when risk rises and hand over decisions that require context, empathy or accountability. The enterprises that get this balance right will gain speed without givingup control.

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For NxtGen, the future of the agentic enterprise lies in creating the infrastructure and guardrailsthat allow AI to act with confidence while keeping consequential decisions with accountable people. The principle is simple: Let AI act. Let humans lead.

The author is the AI Product Manager at NxtGen.

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.