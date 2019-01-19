Lokpal debate: Is an extra layer of monitoring really necessary?

Supreme Court

Given the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act was passed in 2013, and no Lokpal has been appointed since, the Supreme Court pressing the search committee to recommend potentials to the selection committee led by prime minister Narendra Modi by February 28 is not surprising. However, the desirability of such a crucial appointment this late in the present government’s term—the prime minister and Lok Sabha Speaker are members of the selection committee as are the leader of Opposition, the CJI/his nominee and an eminent jurist—will be a ticklish issue that must be taken into account. That the government has delayed the appointment this long is surely problematic, but less so than the fact that the very idea Lokpal just adds one more layer to an already inflated government structure, in desperate hopes of spurring probity in the government.

The Lokpal legislation is so full of flaws that even if a Lokpal were to be appointed, there is very less likelihood of matters changing for the better. Both the Lokpal and the Centre having jurisdiction over central government employees creates room for administrative chaos. While the Act envisions freeing the “caged parrot” (the CBI) of its Union-government goad, the question is, if the CBI that is under the autonomous Central Vigilance Commission is nevertheless seen to be a political tool of the ruling party/coalition, what’s to ensure that the it wouldn’t be so under the Lokpal. The top tier of the bureaucracy was recently freed from the draconian Prevention of Corruption Act that had caused a policy paralysis as decision-making was avoided in the apprehension that decisions that didn’t really work—even if taken in good faith—would invite probesand legal action. Against such a backdrop, the Lokpal will only bring back the chilling effect on decision-making. More layers of monitoring won’t help transparency and accountability, effective implementation of the existing mechanism will.