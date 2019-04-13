Lok Sabha Elections: All you need to know about phase one polling

The gap between male and female voter turnout rate declined in 2014.

The first day of polling recorded a big turnout—Tripura reported the highest voter turnout of 81.8%, followed by 81% in West Bengal. The polling was held for 91 Lok Sabha constituencies, spread over 20 states. Amongst northeastern states, Manipur reported 78.2%, Nagaland 78%, and Mizoram 60%.

The seven Parliamentary constituencies in Maharashtra reported a voter turnout of 56% as against 63% last time, while the eight Parliamentary constituencies in Uttar Pradesh reported a voter turnout of 63.69% compared to 65% in 2014. The four parliamentary constituencies in Bihar reported a 50% turnout which is the same as last time.

The world’s largest democracy, with around 90 crore electors, will elect 543 members for the 17th Lok Sabha in seven phases. Voting turnout has improved significantly, to 66.4% in 2014 from 58.2% in 2009. In fact, the 2014 voting percentage was the highest since 1984. The gap between male and female voter turnout rate declined in 2014.

In the first phase of elections, 213 candidates have criminal cases and 146 have serious criminal cases against them, according to analysis of the facts presented in the self-sworn affidavits of 1,266 out of 1,279 candidates by National Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms. Around 401 candidates are crorepati and the average assets of candidates is Rs 6.63 crore.