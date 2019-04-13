Lok Sabha Elections: All you need to know about phase one polling

By: | Updated: April 13, 2019 1:57 AM

Voting turnout has improved significantly, to 66.4% in 2014 from 58.2% in 2009.

The gap between male and female voter turnout rate declined in 2014.

The first day of polling recorded a big turnout—Tripura reported the highest voter turnout of 81.8%, followed by 81% in West Bengal. The polling was held for 91 Lok Sabha constituencies, spread over 20 states. Amongst northeastern states, Manipur reported 78.2%, Nagaland 78%, and Mizoram 60%.

The seven Parliamentary constituencies in Maharashtra reported a voter turnout of 56% as against 63% last time, while the eight Parliamentary constituencies in Uttar Pradesh reported a voter turnout of 63.69% compared to 65% in 2014. The four parliamentary constituencies in Bihar reported a 50% turnout which is the same as last time.

The world’s largest democracy, with around 90 crore electors, will elect 543 members for the 17th Lok Sabha in seven phases. Voting turnout has improved significantly, to 66.4% in 2014 from 58.2% in 2009. In fact, the 2014 voting percentage was the highest since 1984. The gap between male and female voter turnout rate declined in 2014.

In the first phase of elections, 213 candidates have criminal cases and 146 have serious criminal cases against them, according to analysis of the facts presented in the self-sworn affidavits of 1,266 out of 1,279 candidates by National Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms. Around 401 candidates are crorepati and the average assets of candidates is Rs 6.63 crore.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. OPINION
  3. Lok Sabha Elections: All you need to know about phase one polling
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition