Lockdown 4.0: Need to broaden Aarogya Setu app’s horizon

However, the government should perhaps incorporate more features, so that even if it is not mandatory, there are incentives for people to download it.

The home affairs ministry’s (MHA) latest guidelines for lockdown 4.0 make it clear that the Aarogya Setu app is not mandatory, though they do leave the room for local authorities to “advise” (possibly, make mandatory) the use of the app by the masses. Earlier, it had been made mandatory for containment zones, and public sector and private sector employees. Given the role the app can play in anti-Covid 19 efforts—the app recently helped flag 300 emerging hotspots in the country—the government should find a way to encourage its use by people.

With the contact tracing it enables and the information it provides users on the risk of infection in a certain area, smartphone users should anyway be downloading this to ensure their own safety. However, the government should perhaps incorporate more features, so that even if it is not mandatory, there are incentives for people to download it.

The app, for instance, could allow teleconsultation with doctors on Covid-19 and other illnesses, or, for that matter, allow a cashback incentive each time someone registers on the platform and carries out a self-assessment—this worked well for digital payments adoption. It is already being used as an e-pass for drivers with logistics concerns, why not expand this to other travel as well?

Perhaps, the platform can be updated to allow booking of Covid-19 tests based on contact-risk a user gleans from the app data, apart from enabling the user to access their test results on the app. By offering such a feature, the Centre will not only ensure more downloads but also more people reporting for testing. It can also upgrade its features by enabling map facilities and highlighting hotspots. It must address privacy concerns while making the app more than just a Covid-19 tracking tool.