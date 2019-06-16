Life’s a beach: America’s prettiest golf course puts its game face on for US Open

\u201cIf I only had one more round to play, I would choose to play it at Pebble Beach.\u201d Jack Nicklaus\u2019s sentiments on his favourite track aren\u2019t surprising: there\u2019s general consensus that the quartet of golf courses laid out in this stunning coastal region of California presents the most coveted tee times in North America. Of the four, Pebble Beach Golf Links\u2014hemmed in by Carmel Bay, the Pacific Ocean and the Monterey Peninsula on three sides\u2014hugging the rugged coastline, leaves first-time visitors gobsmacked. Just for its sheer natural grandeur punctuated by dramatic greens perched on oceanside cliffs, Pebble Beach is one of the prettiest golf courses in the world. But that\u2019s all old hat: if you\u2019re a golf fan then you don\u2019t need to be informed about Pebble Beach\u2019s natural beauty: the seventh hole is possibly the most photographed short par-3 in the world, the eighth hole with its \u2018cliffs of doom\u2019 might be the most dramatic, and the 18th hole is widely regarded as the best finishing par-5 in the game. No less than nine supremely picturesque holes wind along the ocean. For the game\u2019s aficionados, Pebble Beach\u2019s history is inextricably interwined with the US Open\u2014a tournament it\u2019s hosting for the sixth time. It\u2019s the place where Jack Nicklaus hit that magical 1-iron during the 1972 US Open. Leading by two strokes with two holes to go, Nicklaus drilled his longest iron into a strong headwind; the ball hit the pin and settled inches from the cup for a gimme birdie that sealed Nicklaus\u2019s win. A bit of trivia that might interest readers: last year, Dustin Johnson, while training at the Bear\u2019s Club in Jupiter, Las Vegas, had a go when Nicklaus handed him the same 1-iron to hit at the range. For the record, Johnson hit that club 232 yards, which puts Nicklaus\u2019 219-yard into-the-wind effort into perspective. Nicklaus, seeking his fifth US Open trophy was at the receiving end at the 1982 US Open when Tom Watson made an impossible chip-in birdie on the same hole to take a one-stroke lead over Nicklaus with one hole to go. Watson who birdied the last to win by two has often said that he regards that shot as the \u201chighlight of his career\u201d; fitting because it was his solitary US Open triumph. Then, in 2000, came Tiger Woods. In his inimitable fashion, a young feisty Woods dismantled the course and the field in unprecedented fashion eventually winning by an astounding 15 shots. That performance is still regarded as Woods' greatest ever; four special days when the most dominant player of our generation was in complete control of his game. South African Ernie Els, one of the best players in the game at the time tried to catch Woods but gave up early. "I wanted to shoot a good number (in the final round). After six holes you could see it was over. I kind of just tried to enjoy the walk with him. It was a good walk on a beautiful Sunday." The last Open at Pebble Beach was the scene of Ulsterman Graeme Mc Dowell's breakthrough Major triumph in 2010. The same 17th hole that saw heroics from Nicklaus and Watson gave no reason to cheer in 2010. Tim Clark holed a bunker shot for the sole birdie in the final round of that year's event at what was the toughest hole of the championship. What differentiates Pebble Beach from any other Major Championship venue, is that the course has not been lengthened significantly. In 2010, Pebble Beach Golf Links stretched out to 7,040 yards and this year it\u2019s playing only 35 yards longer than that. By US Open standards that approach 8,000 yards, this is a very short track\u2014only Merion in 2013 played marginally shorter. But Pebble Beach Golf Links is not longer because it doesn\u2019t need to be. The course has always had the smallest greens on the PGA Tour, and then there\u2019s that unpredictable ocean breeze, that can ratchet up to gale-speed for no apparent reason. The greens are between 12\u201315 on the stimpmeter\u2014slick beyond belief. But, apart from a few tweaks here and there this is pretty much the same golf course that hosted the US Open in 2010. At the time this column is being written, the second round is yet to commence. But the first question: how many players will break par has already been answered\u201439 on Thursday. Justin Rose leads at six-under, and the entire platoon of hopefuls is in with a chance. This includes Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele, Louis Oosthuizen, Jason Day and Francesco Molinari who\u2019re in the Top-10. Shauffele has made a habit of popping up on leaderboards in Majors. I\u2019m still putting my money on the last guy in red\u2014Tiger Woods at 1-under. Woods still instils terror in the hearts of players half his age who\u2019ve never gone up against him in a Major, and he\u2019s fresh off his win at the Masters Tournament. Crucially he knows how to win at Pebble Beach\u2014he\u2019s done in twice and that includes that monumental US Open win in 2000. But there\u2019s really no suspense about the odds. Brooks Koepka, who\u2019s won four of the last eight Majors he\u2019s entered will be aiming for a third consecutive US Open title at Pebble Beach. Koepka hit seven fairways and 12 greens in regulation on the first day and is in the running at two-under-par. It\u2019ll all depend on how the conditions change at Pebble Beach Golf Links over the weekend. For me, what really differentiates this layout from other Major championship venues is that it\u2019s a public course (a \u2018Muny\u2019 in American lingo). Sure it\u2019s expensive to play\u2014$500 on average just for the green fee\u2014but the fact remains that you can play it if you like. That instantly elevates its stock above other contenders like Augusta in Georgia which hosts the Masters Tournament. Augusta, a private club, still represents a hackneyed, exclusionary narrative, which the game would do well to digress from if it has to grow and attract young people into its fold. Don\u2019t miss the action today folks; promises to be a humdinger! A golfer, Meraj Shah also\u00a0writes about the game