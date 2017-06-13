Letters to the editor

Comey albatross around Trump’s neck

This refers to the report “Donald Trump accuses ex-FBI director James Comey of cowardice over leaks” (FE, June 12). In October 1973, the then US president, Richard Nixon, was subpoenaed by independent special prosecutor Archibald Cox, asking for copies of taped conversations relating to the Watergate scandal. Fearing opprobrium and impending impeachment, the president offered the “Stennis Compromise” that called for a review and summary of tapes before submission, which was outright rejected by Cox. The following day, October 20, 1973, the attorney general Elliot Richardson and deputy attorney general William Ruckelshaus, in spirit of the law, refused to carry Nixon’s order to fire Cox on alleged charges of gross improprieties and malfeasance in office, and resigned. The infamous “Saturday Night Massacre” was finally executed by solicitor general Robert Bork though he didn’t wish to be “perceived as a man who did the president’s bidding to save my job”. This bears a striking semblance to the unceremonious ouster of FBI chief, James Comey. The subsequent cover-up of this episode in the pretext of Clinton e-mail leaks only lends more credence to Comey’s testimony before the US Senate Intelligence Committee. It has not only vindicated Russian intervention in the US presidential elections but also brought to light the misuse of office to obstruct justice.

— Shreyans Jain, Delhi India as world power

Supporting the jihadi stone pelters in Kashmir Valley violent pushing for a non-ethical loan- waiver demand by the farming community, insulting the army chief general Bipin Rawat are some of the examples that could alter the the socio-political narrative of a country which, till recently, wanted to attain the stature of a World Power.

—Jai Parkash Gupta, Ambala Cantt