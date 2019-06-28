Law Breaker: BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya’s assault on civic officials is inexcusable

Akash Vijayvargiya

By now, most would be familiar with visuals of Akash Vijayvargiya, a BJP leader and member of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, hitting municipal corporation officials on a demolition drive in Indore with a cricket bat. Vijayvargiya has been since arrested and his bail application stands denied. In the aftermath of the shocking incident, the air is thick with allegations and counter-allegations. While the municipal officials say they were assaulted in the line of duty, as per media reports, Vijayvargiya’s side has variously claimed that the officials were demolishing houses that were structurally sound by falsely claiming that they were dilapidated, misbehaved with local women and assaulted peaceful protestors. But, what is on camera is Akash Vijayvargiya claiming legitimacy for the assault, saying “avedan, nivedan aur phir de dana dan (application, request and then assault)” is “our line of action”. A lawmaker taking the law into his own hands in such a brutal manner, and then brazening it out in such a cavalier manner, is an infraction that deserves the strictest penalty. Vijayvargiya’s party, the BJP, which has come to power at the Centre with such an overwhelming popular mandate, will be betraying the trust the people have reposed in it to uphold the rule of law if it fails to take exemplary disciplinary action against the leader.

If Akash Vijayvargiya’s actions were appalling, his father and BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya’s reaction to a journalist’s question on the matter reflects the pathological arrogance of power. It is true that the father shouldn’t be judged for the sins of the son, but surely Vijayavargiya Senior, a high-level functionary of the BJP, should have taken better care than to question the journalist’s haisiyat (status or standing) and wonder how could he pass judgment on an MLA, before ending with “Apni aukaat dekhiye pehle (check your position)”?