Last Resort: Rajasthan resort politics in the times of Covid-19 shows what our political class’ priorities are

The nation must thank the Rajasthan lawmakers, herded by their parties into Jaipur hotels so that no horse-trading occurs before the Rajya Sabha elections in the state. The venality of the Indian politician—or is that the case everywhere?—after all would be comfortingly familiar for the masses, in these times of uncertainty and adjustment to a new normal, thanks to the pandemic. Visuals of MLAs huddled together, playing sports and watching films together in luxury hotels should dull your sense into thinking “distancing” was something that happened in the distant past—that is if you can live vicariously. And, if you enjoy work more than play, you would most certainly appreciate the BJP’s “two-day workshop” for its MLAs in the hotel. All this makes for a far more believable image of the Indian politician and parties than all-party meetings and coordinated action irrespective of party-affiliation to help the country tide over the pandemic.

It must be said for the Indian politicians and parties, they do know their priorities well—unseating governments, thwarting electoral plans, buying off support in the well of the legislature, etc. Sure, a hostile neighbour is baying for war, a pandemic raging, and livelihoods have been destroyed, too. Getting Covid-19 testing right is an admirable goal, but aren’t you glad that the Manipur government has fallen? Or that the ruling alliance in Maharashtra is continually looking over its shoulder, wondering if today is the day it falls apart? This round of resort politics should tell you new India is old India, and that’s that.