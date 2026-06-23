Meta’s decision to appoint Cred founder Kunal Shah as the next head of WhatsApp, alongside a $900-million investment in the fintech company, is being seen as a milestone for India’s startup ecosystem. It certainly is. WhatsApp is one of the world’s most influential digital platforms, with more than 3 billion users and India as its largest market.

The appointment signals that Indian entrepreneurs are no longer viewed merely as operators in a large emerging market but as leaders capable of shaping products used across the world. It is also a recognition of how central India has become to the future of digital services, from payments and commerce to artificial intelligence.

Yet beyond the headlines and the celebratory commentary lies a more important question. If India can produce entrepreneurs capable of running WhatsApp, why has it not yet produced a WhatsApp of its own? Why do some of the country’s brightest technology minds find their greatest influence within global corporations rather than within companies they have built from the ground up?

The answer is not talent. Over the past two decades, Indian-origin executives have risen to the top of some of the world’s most consequential technology companies — Sundar Pichai at Google, Satya Nadella at Microsoft, Arvind Krishna at IBM, Nikesh Arora at Palo Alto Networks. Kunal Shah now joins that distinguished list.

The common thread is impossible to ignore: their greatest achievements have come within global corporations built elsewhere. India has become remarkably successful at producing leaders for the world’s most valuable technology businesses. It has been far less successful at creating businesses of comparable global scale.

That gap between producing talent and producing platforms is not incidental. It is the defining challenge of India’s technology ambition.

The reasons are structural. India’s startups have excelled at solving domestic problems in payments, commerce, mobility, and financial services, but building globally dominant platforms requires something different — patient capital, deep research capabilities, strong university-industry linkages, and the appetite for long-gestation bets that may take a decade to pay off.

Venture capital in India has largely rewarded rapid growth and proven business models over foundational risk-taking. While early-stage funding is relatively available, scaling forces founders to look abroad — to markets that reward bold innovation and carry far less stigma around failure.

Regulatory cholesterol compounds the problem; startups that should be moving fast are instead navigating thickets of compliance. Innovation is happening in several areas, but they still remain the exception rather than the rule, and the government must do more to create conditions where they become commonplace.

Meta’s decision to hand WhatsApp to an Indian founder is a well-deserved vote of confidence in Indian entrepreneurial talent. But it should be read less as proof that India has arrived and more as a reminder of the distance still to be travelled.

India today possesses most of the ingredients for global technology leadership: a vast digital market, world-class engineering talent, public digital infrastructure, and a vibrant startup culture. What it lacks is a track record of converting those advantages into platforms that command global audiences.

If Indian founders can be trusted to run the world’s biggest digital platforms, the next goal must be to build some of those platforms from India itself. Until then, the country will remain a supplier of technology leadership to the world, rather than a creator of the technologies that define it.