By Sameer Gupta & Bipin Sapra

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council deserves appreciation for delivering yet another comprehensive suite of reforms that addresses some of the long-standing challenges faced by Indian businesses. Building on the landmark GST rate rationalisation exercise of 2025, the council has now turned its attention towards unlocking liquidity, reducing litigation, simplifying compliance, and improving competitiveness.

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The recommendations of the 57th GST Council meeting are a powerful reflection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of India’s economic transformation through the “Reform Express”—a journey driven by continuous, responsive, and forward-looking reforms. They demonstrate that GST is no longer merely a tax reform introduced in 2017. Instead, it has evolved into a dynamic framework that continues to be refined in line with economic realities, technological advancements, and industry expectations. In many ways, these reforms signal the emergence of GST 3.0—a phase focused on making GST a catalyst for investment, ease of doing business, and economic growth.

Among the most significant reforms is the council’s decision to address the long-standing issue of accumulated input tax credit (ITC). Following rate rationalisation, several sectors, including FMCG, food, pharmaceuticals, and textiles, have witnessed a build-up of unutilised credits due to inverted duty structures. This accumulation is particularly significant in relation to input services and capital goods, since refunds under the inverted duty structure have so far been restricted to credits attributable to input goods.

The proposal to bring input services and capital goods within the refund framework for inverted duty structures and zero-rated supplies is therefore a major structural correction. It has the potential to unlock substantial working capital for manufacturers, exporters, and capital-intensive industries. By converting accumulated tax credits into deployable business capital, the reform can support fresh investment, capacity expansion, technology adoption, and job creation. Importantly, it provides industry with a meaningful growth stimulus by unlocking its own blocked capital, without requiring additional fiscal outlay from the government.

Equally noteworthy is the rationalisation of the blocked credit provisions under Section 17(5). By allowing ITC on a broader range of genuine business expenditures, including employee insurance, telecommunication towers, pipelines, and certain categories of business assets, the council has addressed a long-standing industry concern that taxes paid on legitimate business inputs should not become an embedded cost. Reducing tax cascading will improve efficiency, lower costs, and enhance the competitiveness of Indian goods and services.

Another landmark reform relates to the export of services. India’s services sector remains a key driver of economic growth, yet many businesses have faced challenges due to restrictive place-of-supply provisions and stringent export conditions. The proposed relaxations, including extending export benefits to transactions between Indian and overseas establishments of the same entity and providing relief to sectors such as clinical trials and R&D services, better align tax provisions with commercial realities and strengthen India’s position as a preferred destination for high-value services exports.

Beyond substantive policy reforms, the council deserves equal recognition for its emphasis on procedural simplification. Automated refund processing, technology-enabled validations, and streamlined compliance processes are expected to improve working-capital cycles, particularly for exporters and MSMEs. Simplification of registration procedures, especially for sellers operating through e-commerce platforms, will further support formalisation and ease of doing business. With GSTN, e-invoicing, and e-way bills creating one of the world’s largest digital compliance ecosystems, the GST framework is increasingly positioned to transition from enforcement-led administration to data-driven, trust-based governance. The continued move towards decriminalisation of GST law is another welcome step. The omission of specified arrest provisions and rationalisation of prosecution provisions reflect a more balanced and trust-based tax administration, helping distinguish genuine compliance lapses from deliberate tax evasion while strengthening taxpayer confidence.

Taken together, the reforms emerging from the 57th GST Council meeting have the potential to unlock substantial working capital, reduce the cost of doing business, improve tax certainty, and minimise litigation. Their impact is likely to support higher investments, improve consumer affordability, strengthen India’s competitiveness, boost investor confidence, and contribute to sustained GST revenue growth for both the Centre and the states.

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Perhaps the most significant outcome, however, is the growing confidence within industry in the GST Council’s willingness and ability to resolve complex issues through continuous engagement and reform. Successive council meetings have addressed several long-standing concerns, strengthening industry’s faith in the reform process and raising expectations for the next phase of GST. Industry now looks forward to the council building on this momentum through measures such as further credit rationalisation, centralised administration, greater harmonisation of audit and investigation practices, further decriminalisation of the law, resolution of sector-specific ambiguities, and removal of legacy anomalies that continue to create uncertainty and increase the cost of compliance.

The 57th GST Council meeting reinforces a simple but powerful message: India’s “Reform Express” continues to gather momentum. As GST enters its next decade, the objective is no longer merely to sustain the system, but to continuously simplify, strengthen, and improve it. This unwavering commitment to reform, responsiveness, and taxpayer facilitation will not only reinforce GST’s position as one of India’s most significant economic transformations, but also enable it to play an important role in supporting the country’s journey towards becoming a developed economy by 2047.

With inputs from Swati Saraf, Director-Tax, EY India.

The writers are respectively National Tax Leader and Indirect Tax Policy Leader, EY India.

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.