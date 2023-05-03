scorecardresearch
Karnataka’s low social spending

Despite its economic soundness, the state lags in social sector spending.

Written by Saikat Neogi
Karnataka
The state’s per capita income grew 8% CAGR. (Representational Picture)

As Karnataka goes to the polls on May 10, an analysis of its gross state domestic product (GSDP) shows the GSDP recorded a higher growth (4.1% CAGR) between FY19 and FY23 than the all-India rate (2.7%).

Similarly, the state’s per capita income grew 8% CAGR—higher than the national growth rate of 6.4% during the period.

The state’s debt-to-GDP ratio remains at 23.4% for FY23—slightly higher than the N K Singh panel’s recommendation of 20% for states—but significantly lower than that of many other major states. Despite its economic soundness, the state lags in social sector spending.

Karnataka

First published on: 03-05-2023 at 04:45 IST

