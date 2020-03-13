Justice, Finally: #MeToo movement is finally forcing ‘due process’ to deliver justice to women

Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein, accused of sexual assault and harassment by scores of women in Hollywood, was convicted for felony sexual assault and third-degree rape by the New York Supreme Court on Wednesday, and sentenced to 23 years in prison. This was a momentous occasion for the #MeToo movement that mainlined sexual assault survivors’ fight for justice and equality. The horrifying trauma of Weinstein’s victims that came through in the testimonies that resulted in the successful conviction add grimness to what should be treated as a victory. But, the implications that the judgment and the sentencing hold for the movement, and the larger feminist cause, bolsters faith in due process finally working to deliver justice to women.

When #MeToo took off in 2017, many assumed not much would come of it, except for women being able to talk of their trauma. Being based solely on women’s testimony, many of which came years after the event, the movement was polarising, and attracted sharp criticism as soon as it gained traction. That it would be groundbreaking to the extent it has—convictions of the likes of comic Bill Cosby (for rape), and former USA gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar (for sexual abuse)—was, perhaps, even for supporters for the movement, a distant fancy. The Weinstein conviction, however, is proof that justice is finally being put within the reach of women—even when the fight for justice implies facing off men of ridiculously disproportionate power. Though a lot still needs to be done to address the issue of women’s safety, the sentence in Weinstein’s case is sure not only to be a deterrent but also an encouragement for women to continue to speak out and seek justice.