Cost & Benefits: Junking minimum balance requirement will hurt the banking sector

Given SBI ’s reach in the country’s financial system, any bank that wishes to compete—be it private sector or public—will have to follow suit.

The government should have kept in mind that old saying about good intentions and the path to hell when it decided to make banking services cheaper for the masses by slashing charges. It had earlier pushed banks to bear offering UPI services free to users by removing the MDR charges. Now, SBI, the largest public sector bank, has announced that account holders will no longer be required to hold a minimum balance. With that condition gone, the penalty that the bank used to charge for breach also goes.

The bank has also waived off SMS charges. These are all services where the bank incurs a cost that was being passed on to users who could afford it—the Jan Dhan accounts were exempt, but linked services that were available to other account-holders weren’t available on these. Given SBI’s reach in the country’s financial system, any bank that wishes to compete—be it private sector or public—will have to follow suit. This means, with banks having to bear the cost of services, very low-balance accounts could even be deprioritised for services. To be sure, SBI has reduced interests on savings accounts to 3%, and the lower interest burden may help defray service costs. But, the reduced interest rate may also disincentivise savings, and thus compound the problem of very-low balance accounts. The next revolution in banking will come from bank accounts being used for digital transactions—free services may undermine savings, and therefore this banking revolution, in the process. Despite MDR costs, UPI picked up because of incentives, and better customer experience. If the government wants this momentum to sustain, it must think of innovative ways to lower the costs for banks.