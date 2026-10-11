Jio Platforms’ much-anticipated initial public offering will hit the market later this month, and the company has an interesting story to tell investors. It entered a crowded telecom market and upended its economics by shifting the focus from voice to data, changing the sector’s entire business model. The updated red herring prospectus is expected during the week. The IPO will put the spotlight on a company that has grown from a mobile connectivity disruptor into a wider digital ecosystem spanning cloud, artificial intelligence, and enterprise services.

It may be a coincidence, but Elon Musk’s allegations that Indian business houses are blocking Starlink to protect their monopolies, with Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani among his apparent targets, have come just as Jio prepares to enter the public markets. However, the record of Indian telecom is not one of companies unwilling to compete. It is a story of businesses that have repeatedly adapted to competition and technological change, and of a market that has been transformed by new entrants and new business models.

Jio’s entry demonstrated how a new player could alter an established market. Its low-cost data strategy changed consumption patterns and forced incumbents to respond, while the ensuing consolidation left the market with three major private mobile operators: Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea. The reduction in the number of players has raised legitimate questions about market concentration, but competition has continued through tariff changes, differentiated offerings, and the battle to retain customers. Airtel, meanwhile, has expanded well beyond India, building a substantial presence across Africa. Indian telcos have competed with global players, taken their businesses overseas, and devised pricing and distribution models suited to local conditions. Their record hardly suggests that they would automatically shy away from a new technology or competitor.

Their partnerships with global technology companies underline this point. Meta invested $5.7 billion in Jio Platforms in 2020, and has since partnered with Reliance on digital commerce and AI initiatives. In June, the two announced a collaboration involving an AI data centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat, with an initial capacity of 168 Mw. Google, in contrast, has partnered with both Jio and Airtel across digital services, cloud, and AI. It has worked with Jio on affordable devices and digital services, while its relationship with Airtel includes cloud and AI initiatives. Google is also partnering with AdaniConneX and Airtel on its proposed AI hub in Visakhapatnam.

This is the context in which Musk’s claims need to be assessed. Starlink has signed distribution agreements with both Jio and Airtel, potentially giving it access to their retail networks, business customers, and infrastructure. Starlink gets an established route to market, while the Indian operators gain another connectivity service to offer, particularly in areas where terrestrial networks are difficult or expensive to deploy. These partnerships do not rule out commercial rivalry or disagreements. But they complicate the suggestion that Indian telcos are simply trying to shut Starlink out. A company can compete with another in one area and collaborate with it in another.

That said, satellite communications pose regulatory and security challenges different from those of conventional mobile networks. Authorities need confidence that security directions can be enforced, unauthorised use addressed, and network operations kept within Indian law. Starlink, Jio Satellite Communications, and Bharti-backed Eutelsat OneWeb have licences but need to meet the remaining requirements before commercial operations can begin. So, they are at broadly the same stage of the process.

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There is also a difference between opening a market and guaranteeing mass adoption. Satellite broadband can connect remote communities, businesses, and institutions beyond the reach of fibre or reliable mobile coverage. But it is not automatically a substitute for affordable terrestrial broadband. If indicative estimates of terminal costs around `8,000 and monthly subscriptions above `3,000 hold up when the pricing is announced, the service will remain beyond the reach of many households. So, early market is likely to be concentrated among enterprises, institutions, affluent users, and locations where conventional connectivity is unavailable or unreliable. That would make it a useful addition to the market, but not an immediate challenger to mass-market mobile services.

Musk should also remember that a strong global brand does not guarantee success in India. Tesla has entered the Indian electric vehicle market, but its high prices and limited product range have so far kept sales modest. This should be a reminder that Indian consumers do not buy a name alone; price, suitability, and the value on offer matter. Starlink will face the same test. Securing regulatory approval is only the first step. It will have to find customers, offer a compelling proposition, and compete with terrestrial networks wherever those networks can deliver connectivity more economically.

The irony is that Musk, while accusing Indian business houses of protecting monopolies, is seeking entry into a market where those same companies have built businesses by challenging incumbents and adapting to new technologies. Indian telcos have not shied away from competition, and there is little reason to assume they will start doing so now. Tesla has discovered that India is not a market where global prestige alone guarantees a win. Starlink may find the same. The government must ensure a fair and transparent route to entry, but Musk cannot expect the market to deliver success simply because he has arrived. In Indian telecom, as in the car market, the final verdict will come from consumers, not from the volume of the claims made by the person seeking to enter it.