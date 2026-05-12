The latest revision in ITR-4 for assessment year 2026–27 sharpens the existing compliance norms. The financial particulars of the business section appear more structured, more granular. As reflected in Schedule BP, the requirement to report fixed assets, cash balances, loans and other financial indicators has been retained and presented with greater clarity and prominence.

Fixed assets are now further split into fixed assets and ‘investments’. This is where the shift lies. The tax department is not treating these disclosures as peripheral information, it is positioning them as integral to return validation.

Consistency checks

Presumptive taxation under Sections 44AD, 44ADA and 44AE continues to operate on the same principle i.e., income can be declared at prescribed rates without maintaining detailed books. But the revised

ITR-4 suggests that while computation remains simplified, consistency checks are becoming more rigorous.

ALSO READ Insurance & pensions for a resilient Viksit Bharat

The revised form aligns more closely with the broader data architecture of tax administration. GST turnover reporting, segregation of receipts between digital and cash modes, and disclosures of high-value transactions together create a framework where financial data can be cross-verified across systems. Balance sheet indicators are no longer static disclosures; they are reference points for data matching. For instance, a taxpayer declaring presumptive income at 6% or 8% levels while simultaneously reporting increasing investments or substantial cash balances presents a financial narrative that can be algorithmically evaluated. The system may not question the presumptive rate directly, but it can flag inconsistencies between income and accumulation.

Maintain detailed financial records

It also explains why the revised ITR-4 feels more demanding. The compliance burden is not necessarily higher in substance, but it is higher in consequence. Disclosures that may earlier have been treated as routine now feed into a larger analytical framework. There is, however, a delicate balance to be maintained. The strength of presumptive taxation lies in its simplicity. While the current changes stop short of imposing formal bookkeeping requirements, they do nudge taxpayers towards maintaining at least a basic understanding of their financial position.

ALSO READ The consensus hurdle in WTO

From a policy standpoint, this is a predictable evolution. As tax systems become increasingly data-driven, the reliance on self-declared figures without contextual validation becomes harder to sustain. For taxpayers, the takeaway is nuanced. The regime still offers ease in computing income, but it no longer allows disconnect between income and financial position. What matters now is not just what is declared, but whether it aligns with what is reported elsewhere. In that sense, the revised ITR-4 does not signal a departure from presumptive taxation, it signals its maturation.