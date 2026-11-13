In India as well as worldwide, longstanding principles of corporate democracy and the checks and balances designed to hold boards and management accountable are coming under pressure.

The Tata Sons imbroglio has brought the relationship between controlling shareholders, boards, and management into sharp focus. But this is one manifestation of a broader phenomenon. In the US, prominent examples of ownership, control, and board independence diverging are challenging established governance principles. Increasingly, even fundamental governance rights and investor safeguards appear to be negotiable between companies and investors.

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Traditionally, voting rights have been proportional to shareholding. Shareholders elect directors, boards appoint and oversee management, and independent directors provide checks and balances, particularly to safeguard minority shareholders. This creates a chain of accountability: Shareholders hold boards accountable and boards do the same for management.

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The negotiability of corporate governance

If the CEO effectively determines who sits on the board and whether he himself can be removed, what meaningful power does the board have to hold him accountable? Yet investors have willingly committed billions of dollars under these conditions. Evidently, many regard surrendering governance rights as an acceptable price for participating in businesses they believe have exceptional prospects.

When Elon Musk’s SpaceX went public in June, it raised ~$85.7 billion. But investors were accepting unusual governance terms. SpaceX has two classes of shares. Class A shares, for public investors, carry one vote each. Class B shares, held by Musk and other insiders, carry ten votes each. Following the IPO, Musk retained over 82% of voting power despite owning less than half the company’s equity.

Musk effectively controls the election of directors. More remarkably, under SpaceX’s governance arrangements, he can be removed as CEO, chairman, or director only through a vote of Class B shareholders, whom he effectively controls. In practice, he can veto his own removal.

SpaceX also enjoys exemptions from certain board independence requirements. Against convention, restrictions on shareholder litigation and proposals limit investors’ ability to challenge management.

SpaceX is an extreme manifestation of a phenomenon already established among tech companies. Mark Zuckerberg controls 60.6% of Meta’s votes with ~13.4% of its economic interests, effectively determining board composition and the outcome of most shareholder votes. This raises questions about the board’s ability to exercise independent oversight.

Supporters argue that such structures allow visionary founders to pursue long-term strategies without short-term shareholder pressures. Investors may reasonably value the continuity and freedom to take risks that founder control provides. Yet the commercial attractiveness of an arrangement does not settle whether its governance safeguards are adequate.

In contrast, Swiggy offers an Indian illustration of investors successfully negotiating the boundaries of founder control. In May, shareholders rejected proposed changes that would have expanded founders’ board nomination rights. Swiggy returned with revised proposals, linking additional nomination rights to shareholding thresholds and to the continued nomination rights of foreign investors. In August, shareholders approved the revised arrangements. While the rights involved were more limited than those at SpaceX and Meta, Swiggy illustrates how investors can push back and influence the terms of governance.

Future implications

What do these developments augur?

First, the principle of one share, one vote is increasingly becoming a choice rather than an inviolable rule. Investors are willing to surrender voting influence to participate in exceptional businesses. This may be rational, but shareholders continue to bear the economic consequences of decisions over which they have limited control.

Second, board independence needs to be understood more carefully. Directors who agree with controlling shareholders are not necessarily lacking independence. Equally, those who disagree are not necessarily demonstrating it. Independence must be judged by integrity, consistency in applying core principles even under pressure, and commitment to the company’s interests.

Third, board independence and shareholder accountability must coexist. Neither should overwhelm the other. Shareholders must be able to hold directors accountable by electing or removing them and voting on major decisions, including the appointment or reappointment of a CEO where shareholder approval is required. But where a founder exercises voting control disproportionate to economic ownership, minority shareholders have limited influence over board composition and little ability to hold directors accountable.

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Fourth, regulators need to clarify their position, particularly regarding listed companies. How meaningful is “informed” shareholder consent, as governance structures become increasingly complex, with important provisions buried in lengthy prospectuses? Even sophisticated investors may accept substantial restrictions for potential returns because they believe in a company’s prospects. But does willingness to invest establish that adequate checks and balances exist? Disclosure cannot automatically substitute for adequate governance protections.

How much concentration of corporate power should regulators permit? This need not mean prohibiting differential voting rights. (Sebi, for example, already has a superior voting rights framework).

Regulators need to articulate a clearer view on the acceptable limits of concentrated control and the minimum governance safeguards shareholders should retain. These governance concessions have not been stress-tested when things go wrong. Major governance reforms, including Sarbanes-Oxley and post-Satyam measures, were built from the wreckage of arrangements that seemed rational while the going was good.

Ultimately, should all corporate governance protections be negotiable between companies and investors? Some safeguards are too fundamental to surrender, however willing investors may appear.

The writer is a business leader and startup investor

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.