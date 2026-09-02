By Harsh V Pant

The US’s latest sanctions offensive against Iran marks a significant escalation in Washington’s attempt to turn economic coercion into a decisive instrument of statecraft. Unveiled on August 24 and described by President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent as an “economic onslaught”, the campaign — officially designated Operation Economic Outcast by the US Treasury — seeks to do what earlier sanctions have struggled to achieve: Sever Iran’s remaining links with the global economy.

The rhetoric is revealing. Bessent’s comparison with D-Day suggests Washington sees the campaign not as another incremental sanctions exercise but as the economic endgame of a broader confrontation with Tehran. It comes after months of military pressure, disruption of Iranian maritime activity, and efforts to constrain Iran’s ability to export energy. The objective is not simply to punish Iran, but to eliminate the economic space that allows the Iranian state to sustain itself.

The logic is straightforward. If military action has constrained Iran’s physical capacity and maritime pressure has restricted its trading options, sanctions are designed to attack the financial infrastructure that allows Tehran to absorb those pressures. The ultimate target is Iran’s economic oxygen.

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The immediate backdrop is the failure of ceasefire diplomacy and the continued Iranian disruption of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. For Washington, Iran’s ability to continue generating revenue despite the pressure represents unfinished business. Oil remains particularly important as it provides the resources necessary to sustain the Iranian state and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Operation Economic Outcast therefore expands the battlefield beyond Iran itself. The US is increasing the risks for third-country companies, banks, and intermediaries that facilitate Iranian commerce. New sectoral measures cover digital assets, technology, gold, aviation, and shipping — areas that have become important conduits for Iranian revenue generation and sanctions evasion.

Around 60 entities, individuals, and vessels across jurisdictions including the UAE, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, India, and Europe have also been targeted for allegedly supporting Iranian oil exports, procurement networks, or cyber operations. This is what distinguishes the latest campaign from a conventional sanctions exercise. Washington is no longer simply attempting to make transactions with Iran expensive. It is seeking to make the entire ecosystem surrounding those transactions dangerous.

The message to third countries is blunt: Neutrality may not be enough. Financial institutions, traders, shipping firms, and governments that provide Tehran with a lifeline could themselves become targets. Yet, the effectiveness of such a strategy will depend less on the number of names added to a sanctions list than on whether Washington can persuade the principal remaining buyers of Iranian commodities to change their behaviour. And here, the China question becomes unavoidable.

Iran’s economic survival has increasingly depended on China. Beijing has accounted for the overwhelming majority of Iranian oil purchases in recent periods, with estimates placing its share at roughly 80-90%. The US can sanction another trader, vessel, or intermediary. But if China remains willing and able to purchase Iranian oil, Washington will struggle to achieve Tehran’s complete economic isolation. The sanctions architecture hence runs into a larger geopolitical problem: the US is attempting to coerce Iran while managing its much more consequential confrontation with Beijing.

The stakes are considerably larger than Iran. Iranian oil exports to China have already declined sharply from earlier peaks of around 1.4 million barrels per day to roughly 500,000-plus barrels per day in recent months. But the crucial question is not simply if the volume has fallen. It is whether Beijing will accept further cuts under US pressure or whether it will build increasingly sophisticated mechanisms to preserve access to Iranian energy. This is where Operation Economic Outcast will ultimately be tested.

India occupies a considerably less consequential position in Iran’s economic ecosystem. New Delhi largely abandoned regular Iranian oil purchases following the tightening of American sanctions around 2019. Bilateral trade, once substantially larger, has contracted to $1-1.6 billion in recent periods. Indian exports are dominated by agricultural products and pharmaceuticals, while imports from Iran are comparatively limited.

There was a brief opening for Iranian crude sales under a US waiver earlier in 2026, but India did not emerge as a major purchaser. The latest US measures nevertheless have a direct Indian dimension. Four India-based firms and three Indian nationals have been sanctioned for facilitating or importing Iranian petroleum and petrochemical products, transactions collectively valued at about $119 million.

The immediate significance of these designations should not be exaggerated. India’s overall exposure to Iran is now too limited for them to constitute a major macroeconomic shock. The indirect consequences, however, could be important. If Chinese purchases of Iranian crude fall substantially, Beijing will have to look elsewhere. That means greater competition for Russian, West Asian, and other available barrels. For an energy import-dependent economy like India, this could translate into higher crude prices, increased freight and insurance costs, and greater volatility in energy markets.

The geopolitics of sanctions travels through commodity markets. India need not buy oil in large quantities to feel the consequences of a US campaign against Iranian oil exports. India’s relationship with Iran also extends beyond hydrocarbons. Connectivity through Chabahar remains important to New Delhi’s wider continental strategy, particularly because it provides an alternative route towards Afghanistan and Central Asia while reducing dependence via Pakistan.

India must thus walk a careful line. It has no interest in becoming an inadvertent facilitator of Iranian sanctions evasion. At the same time, it cannot afford to allow its strategic connectivity options to become collateral damage in the expanding US-Iran confrontation.

Operation Economic Outcast is ultimately less a test of Iran than of China. Tehran has years of experience evading sanctions, but Washington is now targeting the external networks that sustain such workarounds. China, which remains Iran’s principal oil buyer, is pivotal. If Beijing continues purchasing Iranian crude, the campaign will face clear limits; if Chinese banks and firms retreat under secondary-sanctions pressure, Tehran’s economic position could deteriorate rapidly. For India, direct exposure remains limited, but higher energy prices, shipping costs, and US-China tensions pose risks. India must protect its interests, especially Chabahar, while avoiding sanctions exposure. The real strategic contest is unfolding in Beijing.

The author is Vice President, Studies and Foreign Policy, Observer Research Foundation, New Delhi.

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.