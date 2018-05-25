Invest in the e-com ecosystem

The e-commerce business in India is set to reach its pinnacle in the coming years. Poised to potentially be the third largest economy in the world, India’s demography enjoys a high disposable income, especially from the youth, an influx of global brands, and growing internet connectivity. These are also being aided by a combination of rising smartphone and internet penetration, a drop in data access costs, the launch of 4G networks, and increasing consumer wealth, all of which will contribute towards the Indian e-commerce market growing by leaps and bounds. Further, with a liberalised e-commerce sector seeing a huge influx of foreign direct investment (FDI), and with a B2B model of e-commerce coming into the picture, India is well and truly on its way to becoming an up-and-coming e-commerce destination.

While the prospects and projections for India’s e-commerce sector are extremely optimistic, creating an ecosystem that promotes its potential assumes centre stage. From warehousing and supply chain management, to logistics and packaging. From cataloguing and imaging, to payments and customer support, the e-commerce sector is one of the few sectors that has given birth to, or enhanced the size of, its sub sectors in its ecosystem in the past decade.

Logistics is key to shaping the e-commerce horizon in India. Logistics has been the central support system for economic growth globally. Commanding a considerable share of India’s GDP, expenditure on logistics in India stands at 13%. But, given the scope of growth of e-commerce, significant investments are necessary to build on the logistics sector, so as to create world class infrastructure and supply chains. For e-commerce, it is no more a support function, but the path to grow horizontally in our country. With the next wave of customers and growth expected from the cities beyond the top 100, where e-commerce is generating maximum business today, the requirement for an efficient logistics ecosystem is a pressing need. This will also need further innovation in various legs of the logistics landscape, from last mile delivery to reverse logistics, which will be crucial to enhance the viability of e-commerce companies.

The rate of growth of warehousing, transport infrastructure, and supply chain facilities across the tier 2 and below towns, is perhaps the biggest challenge for e-commerce in India. The reality is, e-commerce can grow exponentially in India if the infrastructure and the ability to scale up and deliver products across the country develop at the same rate.

India has been plagued by poor road conditions, low connectivity and inadequate air and port capacities. Also, the lack of development of modes of transport like railways, and alternates like inland water transport and domestic aviation, has not made the situation better. Further, with the advent of cross border e-commerce gaining traction as well, the need for an end-to-end infrastructure set-up is becoming a key need today.

Long-term capital availability will help build modern supply chain infrastructure, one that can prevent agricultural products from getting wasted owing to the poor standard of warehousing and logistics prevalent in the country. Currently, close to $14 billion worth of food and agriculture products are wasted annually due to a lack of cold storage facilities. This colossal waste can be reduced by setting up cold chains and quality control centres. Another interesting aspect to the warehousing story is the lack of utilisation of warehouses by various public sector organisations, which may have a better footprint across the large country. If these available areas are modernised and offered to e-commerce companies, the cost and time required to ship to smaller towns can come down drastically.

Large scale investment in back-end infrastructure can improve storage facilities, and reduce delivery time of goods to the market. It is a well-known fact that setting up a modern supply chain infrastructure will require long-term structured monetary outlays, technology, skill, and know-how, which is easier for established global players to bring in. Plus, there is a multiplier effect to this; once efficient infrastructure is in place, it will have a trickle-down effect on the entire economy, especially when one looks at catering to the market potential of tier 2 and tier 3 cities.

Foreign investments will provide impetus for growth across the country, driving the competitiveness in a market that may otherwise seem sluggish, or seem to be caught in low productivity cycles. Competitiveness ensures better options to the consumers as well, who will have access to better quality products at lower prices that reach them sooner.

Unhindered flow of foreign or domestic investments in e-commerce, and its ecosystem, is a move in the right direction to spur growth and not stop it. This, complimented by the government’s own efforts to improve back-end infrastructure will only strengthen India’s economic backbone.

To round up, in the new economy, it is the digital channel that will drive growth, and we need to keep an eye out for the broader picture.

Sreedhar Prasad, Partner & head (consumer markets and e-commerce, KPMG

(Views are personal)