Insight: How India jumped 23 ranks in Ease of Doing Business, the story in numbers

By: | Published: November 3, 2018 1:08 AM

India has climbed 23 spots to be ranked 77th in the World Bank’s Doing Business report 2019 because of the many reforms undertaken by the government. Since 2016, India has moved up 65 places, and remains in the list of 10 top improvers for the second consecutive year.

However, the country slipped in parameters such paying taxes and resolving insolvency despite the fact that the government introduced GST in July last year and had set up the IBC/NCLT to resolve insolvency issues.

Reforms such as a single-window for construction permits, single-form for company incorporation and lower costs to get electricity have helped in the ease of doing business. Most notable improvement was seen in dealing with construction permits, where India moved up 129 places as compared to last year. In trading across borders, India moved up 66 places.

However, the country slipped in parameters such paying taxes and resolving insolvency despite the fact that the government introduced GST in July last year and had set up the IBC/NCLT to resolve insolvency issues. The report surveyed two cities—Delhi and Mumbai. Of the 30 parameters under 10 categories that were studied, Delhi fared better than Mumbai on 11 parameters, Mumbai was better on four, and the two cities were tied on 15.
Globally, economies with the most notable improvement in Doing Business 2019 are Afghanistan, Djibouti, China, Azerbaijan, India, Togo, Kenya, Côte d’Ivoire, Turkey and Rwanda. The BRIC economies—Brazil, Russia, India and China—introduced a total of 21 reforms, with getting electricity and trading across borders the most common areas of improvement.

