Allied problems

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy supported the BJP government in the no-confidence vote, but with a cautionary message. He noted that his party has always backed the Central government on important issues in Parliament, despite ideological differences. But warned that if the BJP was considering a tie-up with Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP in 2024, then it would be a war in future. Andhra sends 25 MPs to Parliament and the BJP realises that a wrong decision on an alliance in the state, where it has little presence on its own, could have implications in retaining power at the Centre in 2024. The BJP has shelved the decision on a TDP alliance, at least till January.

The Shinde Sena did not field the two MPs whose names were submitted to the Lok Sabha Speaker on the no-confidence vote. Instead, only Shrikant Shinde, the CM’s son, spoke. Asked by the BJP the reason for the switch, Shrikant retorted defiantly that the Sena was simply following the BJP example of not living up to its word.

Naveen Patnaik’s word is law within his party, so he was taken aback when some BJD MPs questioned his decision to support the amendment to the NCT of Delhi Act. A senior MP pointed out that the Bill, which impinged on the federal character of the country, also affected a regional party like the BJD. Patnaik shrugged off the query, remarking that Odisha was a poor state which needed the Centre’s support. Later, he wryly told an aide that he must be getting old since MPs were questioning his judgement.

Star crossed

BJP MP Hema Malini refused to be a signatory to the protest letter signed by several women MPs from the BJP against Rahul Gandhi’s “flying kiss” while leaving the House. The move was spearheaded by Smriti Irani. Malini said she had not seen Rahul’s impugned gesture. The BJP is already annoyed with Malini for declaring unilaterally in her constituency that she will contest only from Mathura or not at all.

No complacency

The BJP is rattled over the speed with which the Congress and AAP appear to be reaching an understanding on seat-sharing. Amit Shah snapped at a senior Rajasthan MP who remarked that the BJP had won 303 seats in 2019 and so, even if there are a few losses, it would still emerge victorious in the 2024 polls. It was exactly such cocksure statements by Pramod Mahajan, who led the “India Shining” campaign in 2004, that led to the party’s downfall, Shah remonstrated. The cautious Home Minister is leaving nothing to chance.

A recent poll commissioned for a TV channel predicted 318 seats for the NDA and only 175 for INDIA, but state poll surveys for impending elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh paint a different picture.

Congress-AAP understanding

A Congress-AAP understanding came about after AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal spoke directly to Sonia Gandhi, cautioning that both parties were in danger of losing 21 seats if they did not form an alliance. He was referring to the seven Delhi parliamentary constituencies, 13 in Punjab and one in Chandigarh. Since talks among junior emissaries over seat-sharing were going nowhere, Kejriwal suggested that only top leaders should discuss seat-sharing. The Congress may also concede one seat respectively in Haryana and Gujarat to the AAP.

Keeping them guessing

The Congress was left red-faced during the no-confidence vote in Parliament because a whimsical Rahul Gandhi kept everyone, including his own office, in the dark about when he would speak on the motion. The party gave a notice to the Lok Sabha Speaker at 11.55 am — the motion was to begin at 12 noon — that Rahul would be the first speaker in the debate. Rahul, however, suddenly turned to Gaurav Gogoi and told him to initiate the motion. To cover up their embarrassment, senior Congresspersons offered a spate of explanations for Rahul’s no-show — from ill-health to claiming that he wanted to speak only when the PM was present on the third day. Rahul again caught his party members on the back foot by delivering his speech on the second day of the debate, when Narendra Modi was not present. Rahul opted to speak extempore, rather than read from the text with facts, figures and bullet points prepared for him.

Shell-shocked

Journalist Nidhi Sharma’s new book, She, the Leader: Women in Indian Politics, offers insightful, untold stories about women politicians. For instance, Bansuri Swaraj, Sushma Swaraj’s daughter, confirms the popular impression that her mother was shell-shocked when she was dropped from the Cabinet in 2019 without any advance warning. Even when she reached Rashtrapati Bhavan for the swearing-in, Swaraj was still hopeful.