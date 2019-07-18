Inside the black box of RBI’s Liquidity Management Framework

The success of a liquidity framework is premised on information dissemination on a regular basis.

By Soumya Kanti Ghosh

& Soumyajit Niyogi

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has formed an internal group to review the Liquidity Management Framework (LMF), the report of which is due any time now. The objective of the group is to review the existing LMF and suggest measures. In addition, the group will (1) simplify the current framework, and (2) clearly communicate the objectives, quantitative measures and toolkit of liquidity management by RBI. It is important to know what ‘liquidity’ and ‘liquidity management’ entail for a central bank.

As far as liquidity is concerned, all liquidity is not the same, even though we imperfectly use it interchangeably. For instance, ‘banking system liquidity’ is not the same as ‘market liquidity’. The current condition of all NBFCs perhaps not having adequate access to liquidity has more to do with crisis of confidence and, therefore, choking market liquidity, which is completely different from banking system liquidity. In fact, market liquidity refers to a condition when borrowers and investors transact with each other at an optimal cost in a seamless manner. The optimal cost captures credit profile of the borrowers and term premium of borrowings. In a situation when the term or credit premium goes up abruptly, it hampers normal market equilibrium conditions. One must note that the perception of risk is no less important than the actual inherent risk. It is also possible that a large section of investor class turns heavily risk-averse and stops lending to a specific entity or a sector, or it may be applicable to overall asset class (mortgage back securities during the Global Financial Crisis of 2008). And here the role of a central bank as a market clearing agent is indirect and tactical, but clearly avoiding moral hazards.

Apart from banking system liquidity and market liquidity, there is also the concept of ‘balance sheet liquidity’. This typically refers to moneyness or how fast an entity can convert a portion (the higher, the better) of assets into cash or cash equivalent with least deviation from the recorded value. In a stylised balance sheet, the assets side starts with fixed assets and ends with cash and cash equivalent. The order designed is in line with the liquidity profile of each item, fixed assets being the least liquid at the top, compared to cash and cash equivalent at the end.

On the other hand, liquidity management by central banks typically refers to the framework, a set of instruments, and the rules that the monetary authority follows in managing systemic liquidity, consistent with the ultimate goals of monetary policy (Bhattacharyya and Sahoo, 2011). In this regard, central banks modulate liquidity conditions by varying both the level of short-term interest rates and influencing the supply of bank reserves in the interbank market.

The LMF is a result of evolution over the years with complexities arising out of interaction between various entities within a country or outside, through trade and capital flows. In the Indian context, the domestic liquidity framework has undergone a paradigm shift. The existing form is an explicit target-based approach, where the framework is ensuring short-term equilibrium in primary liquidity market close to the policy rate, i.e. the repo rate. In the last 10 months, RBI has infused around Rs 4 trillion of primary liquidity into the system (through Open Market Operations purchases and foreign exchange swap). Therefore, the overall banking system liquidity has turned surplus from deficit. However, there have been many instances where the liquidity condition has been subjected to critical appraisal.

We expect that the forthcoming liquidity framework should spell out the various contours of liquidity as explained above. Often, the market is confused over the appropriateness of liquidity conditions as it typically considers market liquidity and banking system liquidity in the same vein. Perhaps the report could consider publishing a comprehensive summary table of ‘market liquidity’ just like the ‘resource flow’ to the commercial sector.

This apart, the LMF should also clear the enigma over the definition of various banking system liquidity levels—for example, what should be construed as ample liquidity, tight liquidity or neutral liquidity. Previously, many a times, the market got perplexed with the communication and the action, as there was no formally-adopted framework in recent times.

Moreover, a key pillar of the liquidity framework is the various tools being used in managing day-to-day liquidity and its appropriateness with the expectation of durable and non-durable liquidity. There is no doubt that the central bank has better information than the market participants. And here lies the role of information dissemination. The success of a liquidity framework is premised on information dissemination on a regular basis. This helps develop market expectations with the ex ante action from the central bank. In turn, that is instrumental for developing term money market. Notably, a detailed analysis in the monetary policy report on the liquidity contour has become a key input for the market. Now, the list and management of various tools and their appropriateness with the liquidity condition will further iron out.

Interestingly, banking system liquidity has currently turned surplus due to RBI’s OMO purchase, capital flows and a stable cash in circulation. In line with the considerable improvement in banking system liquidity, the spread between Bank Certificate of Deposits (CD) and Overnight Index Swap (OIS) has moderated. We believe that such surplus liquidity has been working effectively in ensuring that the system moves to a lower-term structure of interest rates.

Last but not the least, the committee should iron out the efficacy of call money as a nominal anchor for liquidity and monetary policy transmission. We all look forward to the report with bated breath.

Soumya Kanti Ghosh is group chief economic advisor, SBI.

Soumyajit Niyogi is associate director, India Ratings & Research.

